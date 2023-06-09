June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away will feature a live DJ and a professional line dance instructor. Additionally, attendees can enjoy food trucks and a variety of yard games that will provide friendly competition and entertainment for all. Each attendee will receive a free beverage to enjoy during the event and will be provided a free bandana to add a touch of western flair to their outfits.
“We look forward to hosting this event and bringing our community together for an evening of fun and entertainment, all while supporting a great cause,” said Debbie Burkhart, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary. “By attending Boot Scootin’ and Boogie, attendees will both have a great time and be supporting patient care services at Henry Mayo.”
Boot Scootin’ and Boogie is sponsored by Holly Hanlin Realtor, Lucky Luke Brewing Company and Foothill Feed Pet Supplies.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
