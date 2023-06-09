June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.

Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away will feature a live DJ and a professional line dance instructor. Additionally, attendees can enjoy food trucks and a variety of yard games that will provide friendly competition and entertainment for all. Each attendee will receive a free beverage to enjoy during the event and will be provided a free bandana to add a touch of western flair to their outfits.

“We look forward to hosting this event and bringing our community together for an evening of fun and entertainment, all while supporting a great cause,” said Debbie Burkhart, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary. “By attending Boot Scootin’ and Boogie, attendees will both have a great time and be supporting patient care services at Henry Mayo.”

Boot Scootin’ and Boogie is sponsored by Holly Hanlin Realtor, Lucky Luke Brewing Company and Foothill Feed Pet Supplies.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, please visit henrymayo.com/boogie.

Henry Mayo Auxiliary’s purpose is to render service and support to the hospital and its patients while promoting optimal health and wellness throughout the community.

