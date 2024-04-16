May 18: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for their second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser where all proceeds will support mental health services to anyone in need.

This family friendly event, where all skill levels and ages are welcomed, is set to take place on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lucky Luke Brewing with team registrations at 11 a.m.

Teams will be competing to win cash prizes- $500 (1st Place), $300 (2nd Place), and $200 (3rd Place). Teams are highly encouraged to pre-register for this event by visiting www.sdfhc.org. This event will also have a silent auction featuring a 3-hr harbor tour at Channel Islands, raffle prizes, food trucks, a kids activity center, fun competition, and great drinks from Lucky Luke Brewery.

“We are very excited to host our 2nd Family Friendly Cornhole Tournament. Funds raised from this event will provide much needed accessible mental health services for individuals and families. Your support is critical to providing and enhancing life changing mental health programs in our community. Please come and enjoy a day of fun, food and healthy competition.” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Board Chair.

“We are thrilled about having our 2nd annual cornhole tournament this year and to build off our momentum from last year’s event. We chose to have this event in the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, because all of our proceeds will go directly to supporting mental health counseling and support to individuals and families in need,” said CEO Philip Solomon. We want to continue to bring awareness to the importance of taking care of your mental health and the resources that we have available so that anybody who is in need will have access to counseling and support. We are looking forward to seeing you at our event and having fun while supporting a very worthy cause.”

As the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, diabetes prevention program and education, oral healthcare and behavioral health services.

SDFHC was founded in 1980 by Reverend Samuel Dixon and is governed by a local board of directors.

To learn more about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s services, programs and resources, to register your team, and sponsorship opportunities, visit their website.

