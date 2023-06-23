Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Sister Cities 2023 Young Artist and Authors Showcase Winners
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS AND SPECIAL TAXES FOR SPECIAL DISTRICTS

As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Reports and Annual Reports for the various special districts and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office with all necessary data for the assessments and special taxes to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Special Districts Public Hearing Notice
b. TMD Public Hearing Notice
c. FY 2023-24 LLD Approving Resolution
d. FY 2023-24 DBAA Approving Resolution
e. FY 2023-24 GVROSMD Approving Resolution
f. FY 2023-24 TMD Approving Resolution
g. FY 2023-24 VCWSD Approving Resolution
h. FY 2023-24 Vista Canyon CFD Resolution
i. FY 2023-24 Recommended LMD Rate Table and Rate History
j. FY 2023-24 LLD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
k. FY 2023-24 DBAA Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
l. FY 2023-24 GVROSMD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
m. FY 2023-24 TMD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
n. FY 2023-24 LMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
o. FY 2023-24 SMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
p. FY 2023-24 DBAA Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
q. FY 2023-24 GVROSMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
r. FY 2023-24 Vista Canyon CFD Annual Report and Levy (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
s. FY 2023-24 Parking CFD Annual Report and Levy (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL LEVY FOR OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION DISTRICT

As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Report for the Open Space Preservation District and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor necessary data for the assessments to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. FY 2023-24 OSPD Approving Resolution
c. FY 2023-24 OSPD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
3. AMENDMENT TO HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE AND FIRST READING – UDC AMENDMENT – SITES IDENTIFIED IN MULTIPLE PLANNING PERIODS

Amendment to the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update and an Amendment to the Unified Development Code to establish regulations for housing sites identified in multiple planning periods.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Notice – Housing Element Update
b. Public Notice – UDC Amendment
c. Housing Element Update Resolution
d. UDC Amendment Ordinance
e. UDC Amendment – Sites Map
f. UDC Amendment – Notice of Exemption
g. HCD Comments and Responses (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. City Council Agenda Report – May 10, 2022 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. Resolution 22-21 – May 10, 2022 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
j. Planning Commission Agenda Report – February 21, 2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
k. Resolution P23-02 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Unfinished Business
4. FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024 ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget was distributed to the City Council on May 26, 2023.  In addition, on June 6, 2023, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan. Further, at the June 13, 2023, City Council meeting, a public hearing was opened and the draft budget was presented.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 1. Resolution – Annual Budget and Contract Worksheet
b. 2. Resolution – CIP
c. 3. Resolution – Appropriations Limit
d. 4. Resolution – Tax Revenues
e. 5. Resolution – Classification Plan and Salary Schedule
f. 6. Resolution – Conflict of Interest
New Business
5. LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DEPUTY ROTATION FIVE-SIGNATURE LETTER

At the June 13, 2023, regular City Council meeting, Mayor Jason Gibbs requested that the City Council consider sending a letter to Sheriff Robert Luna opposing the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission recommendation to require the regular rotation of patrol deputies.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Letter – Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department Deputy Rotation
Consent Calendar
6. Minutes of Jun 13, 2023 6:00 PM
7. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 12 AND 13

Check Register No. 12  for the Period 05/05/23 through 05/18/23 and 05/25/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/08/23 through 05/19/23. Check Register No. 13 for the Period 05/19/23 through 06/01/23 and 06/08/23; and Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/22/23 through 06/02/23. Purchase orders between $20,000 and $50,00 for the Period 05/21/23 through 06/04/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo- Check Register No. 12
b. Memo- Check Register No. 13
c. Check Register No. 12 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Check Register No. 13 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE 2023 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FIRE CODE – TITLE 32

This ordinance adopts the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code – Title 32 of the Los Angeles County Code, which became effective on March 2, 2023, which includes higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions, floodplain management regulations, as well as administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
b. Exhibit A
9. EARTHQUAKE COVERAGE FOR CITY FACILITIES FOR THE 2023-24 FISCAL YEAR

Council consideration to approve premium payment through the City’s insurance broker, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., for Fiscal Year 2023-24 earthquake coverage for City facilities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
10. SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE DETERMINING THE ANNUAL STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION FEE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023-24

Determination and approval of the rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
b. FY 2023-24 Stormwater Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. FY 2023-24 Stormwater Fee Tax Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. CITYWIDE FIBER OPTIC CABLE CAPACITY UPGRADE, PROJECT C0068 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item will fund the construction of the Citywide Fiber Optic Cable Capacity Upgrade project. The proposed improvements will expand and protect the fiber optic cable network in various areas throughout the City.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Fiber Optic Cable Location List
b. Bid Proposal for Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
12. SAND CANYON TRAIL – PEDESTRIAN BRIDGES, PHASE IV, PROJECT T3024 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract and modifies the existing construction support services contract for the pedestrian bridge component of Phase IV of the Sand Canyon Trail project. The improvements include the construction of two pedestrian bridges within the segment of Sky Ranch Road to Iron Canyon Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Wright Construction Corp. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Proposal for Tetra Tech, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Olga Kaczmar and Leslie Buffham
Future Meetings