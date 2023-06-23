The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Council meetings are broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. View past meetings of the city council here.

Members of the public may address the council on the topic of their choice under Public Participation. Speaker cards must be completed and turned in before public participation begins and there is a three minute time limit per person.

Among the items included on the June 13 regular meeting agenda:

The city council will discuss adopting the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 and

The council will also hold public hearings on “Final Engineer’s Reports and Annual Reports for the various special districts and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office with all necessary data for the assessments and special taxes to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.”

Among other business the council will also discuss the Sand Canyon Trail Project and make a determination and approve rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

To sign up for notification to view city council meeting agendas as soon as they are posted click here.

View the June 27 regular city council meeting agenda below:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...