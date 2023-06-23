The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Members of the public may address the council on the topic of their choice under Public Participation. Speaker cards must be completed and turned in before public participation begins and there is a three minute time limit per person.
Among the items included on the June 13 regular meeting agenda:
The city council will discuss adopting the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 and
The council will also hold public hearings on “Final Engineer’s Reports and Annual Reports for the various special districts and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office with all necessary data for the assessments and special taxes to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.”
Among other business the council will also discuss the Sand Canyon Trail Project and make a determination and approve rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Reports and Annual Reports for the various special districts and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office with all necessary data for the assessments and special taxes to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.
As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Report for the Open Space Preservation District and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor necessary data for the assessments to appear on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Property Tax Rolls.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget was distributed to the City Council on May 26, 2023. In addition, on June 6, 2023, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan. Further, at the June 13, 2023, City Council meeting, a public hearing was opened and the draft budget was presented.
At the June 13, 2023, regular City Council meeting, Mayor Jason Gibbs requested that the City Council consider sending a letter to Sheriff Robert Luna opposing the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission recommendation to require the regular rotation of patrol deputies.
Check Register No. 12 for the Period 05/05/23 through 05/18/23 and 05/25/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/08/23 through 05/19/23. Check Register No. 13 for the Period 05/19/23 through 06/01/23 and 06/08/23; and Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/22/23 through 06/02/23. Purchase orders between $20,000 and $50,00 for the Period 05/21/23 through 06/04/23.
This ordinance adopts the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code – Title 32 of the Los Angeles County Code, which became effective on March 2, 2023, which includes higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions, floodplain management regulations, as well as administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.
This item will fund the construction of the Citywide Fiber Optic Cable Capacity Upgrade project. The proposed improvements will expand and protect the fiber optic cable network in various areas throughout the City.
This item awards a construction contract and modifies the existing construction support services contract for the pedestrian bridge component of Phase IV of the Sand Canyon Trail project. The improvements include the construction of two pedestrian bridges within the segment of Sky Ranch Road to Iron Canyon Road.
Check out the egg-celent live feed from "Chick Cam." The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working around the cluck to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the "Chick Cam."
