June 29: Matador Summer Celebration

To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors! Come out to CSUN Thursday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as the university celebrates you and your decision to attend CSUN this fall! Join us for an evening of welcome receptions, resources, campus tours and a free “Top Gun: Maverick” screening. Registration is required to attend the event.

Click [here] to register.

Now that it’s official, it’s time to tie up any loose ends, learn more about your major and get ready for a fantastic first semester as a Matador.

Here’s what to expect as part of the celebration:

– Each of our academic colleges will host a special reception exclusively for incoming students.

– Representatives from Academic Advising, Campus Dining, Financial Aid, New Student Orientation, Student Housing and more will be available to answer questions and help you finish any outstanding checklist items.

– Campus tours will help you learn your way around.

Parking is free, and the first 400 registered students will score free CSUN merch! Just be sure to sign up so we know you’re coming and can send you a parking pass.

There’s something for everyone.

The college receptions are designed exclusively for our new students, but parents, families and other guests are welcome to attend the resource fair and campus tours — and the whole family/group can reconnect for a movie.

Come for the celebration. Stay for the movie!

While you’re here, stay for a free outdoor screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on the University Library Lawn. Our Summer Movie Fest is a popular part of CSUN life. Grab a bite from a food truck, enjoy some entertainment and chat with your newfound friends as you soak up the Matador experience. Showtime begins at 8 p.m.

Can’t make it at 5 p.m.? No worries. Come when you can. Here’s what to expect:

4:15 to 6:30 p.m. Event check-in

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Resource fair and campus tours

6 p.m. Gather for a staff-led escort to your reception

6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Academic college receptions

7:30 to 8 p.m. Mix and mingle with new friends, grab a bite and enjoy the Summer Movie Fest vibe

8 to 10 p.m. Screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...