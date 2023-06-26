header image

1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
| Monday, Jun 26, 2023
CSUN

To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors! Come out to CSUN Thursday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as the university celebrates you and your decision to attend CSUN this fall! Join us for an evening of welcome receptions, resources, campus tours and a free “Top Gun: Maverick” screening. Registration is required to attend the event.

Click [here] to register.

Now that it’s official, it’s time to tie up any loose ends, learn more about your major and get ready for a fantastic first semester as a Matador.

Here’s what to expect as part of the celebration:

– Each of our academic colleges will host a special reception exclusively for incoming students.

– Representatives from Academic Advising, Campus Dining, Financial Aid, New Student Orientation, Student Housing and more will be available to answer questions and help you finish any outstanding checklist items.

– Campus tours will help you learn your way around.

Parking is free, and the first 400 registered students will score free CSUN merch! Just be sure to sign up so we know you’re coming and can send you a parking pass.

There’s something for everyone.

The college receptions are designed exclusively for our new students, but parents, families and other guests are welcome to attend the resource fair and campus tours — and the whole family/group can reconnect for a movie.

Come for the celebration. Stay for the movie!

While you’re here, stay for a free outdoor screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on the University Library Lawn. Our Summer Movie Fest is a popular part of CSUN life. Grab a bite from a food truck, enjoy some entertainment and chat with your newfound friends as you soak up the Matador experience. Showtime begins at 8 p.m.

Can’t make it at 5 p.m.? No worries. Come when you can. Here’s what to expect:

4:15 to 6:30 p.m. Event check-in

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Resource fair and campus tours

6 p.m. Gather for a staff-led escort to your reception

6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Academic college receptions

7:30 to 8 p.m. Mix and mingle with new friends, grab a bite and enjoy the Summer Movie Fest vibe

8 to 10 p.m. Screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival

CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
FULL STORY...

COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs

COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation

CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
FULL STORY...

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (June 26)
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Friday, June 30 and Friday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m.
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Live ‘Chick Cam’
Check out the egg-celent live feed from "Chick Cam." The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working around the cluck to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the “Chick Cam.”
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Live ‘Chick Cam’
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to attend its much-anticipated Business Expo on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend and registration is not required for attendees. Raffle prizes include a seven-day Princess Cruise.
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
An exhibit of fine art, "Water Shaped Dreams" by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
