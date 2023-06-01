June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue. The open house falls on National Donut Day, and in a historical celebration, staff members and volunteers will provide resources to attendees and offer snacks and refreshments, including donuts!

This inaugural open house encourages residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita to learn more about the Salvation Army and sign up for programs such as their annual Summer Camp for children and teens. Aligning on National Donut Day, the Salvation Army has a close history with these tasty treats. During World War I, a group of volunteers known as the “Doughnut Girls” were sent to France to provide comfort and support to soldiers on the frontlines by serving them donuts and coffee. Their selfless acts of kindness brought a taste of home and lifted the spirits of the troops. This generosity continues today in the Salvation Army through their close connection to the community and resources.

With its mission to meet the needs of residents, the Salvation Army plays a vital role in addressing various social challenges and improving the lives of those in need right here in Santa Clarita. The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to individuals and families facing homelessness, operates an on-site food pantry and distribution center, facilitates afterschool programs for local students and creates workshops for adults to help improve their circumstances and enhance their long-term goals. Not only does the Salvation Army not discriminate against those in need, but instead welcomes individuals and their families in hopes of creating a positive and prosperous future for all.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or to get more information on resources available, please visit santa.clarita.salvationarmy.org, call (661) 799-5841 or email Rafael.viana@usw.salvationarmy.org.

