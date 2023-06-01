header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
| Thursday, Jun 1, 2023

Salvation Army Santa Clarita CorpsThe Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue. The open house falls on National Donut Day, and in a historical celebration, staff members and volunteers will provide resources to attendees and offer snacks and refreshments, including donuts!

This inaugural open house encourages residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita to learn more about the Salvation Army and sign up for programs such as their annual Summer Camp for children and teens. Aligning on National Donut Day, the Salvation Army has a close history with these tasty treats. During World War I, a group of volunteers known as the “Doughnut Girls” were sent to France to provide comfort and support to soldiers on the frontlines by serving them donuts and coffee. Their selfless acts of kindness brought a taste of home and lifted the spirits of the troops. This generosity continues today in the Salvation Army through their close connection to the community and resources.  

With its mission to meet the needs of residents, the Salvation Army plays a vital role in addressing various social challenges and improving the lives of those in need right here in Santa Clarita. The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to individuals and families facing homelessness, operates an on-site food pantry and distribution center, facilitates afterschool programs for local students and creates workshops for adults to help improve their circumstances and enhance their long-term goals. Not only does the Salvation Army not discriminate against those in need, but instead welcomes individuals and their families in hopes of creating a positive and prosperous future for all.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or to get more information on resources available, please visit santa.clarita.salvationarmy.org, call (661) 799-5841 or email Rafael.viana@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House

June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo

June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Santa Clarita residents can learn hands-only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
FULL STORY...

June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show

June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
Monday, May 29, 2023
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Community Art Center Offers Summer, Fall Classes

ARTree Community Art Center Offers Summer, Fall Classes
Friday, May 26, 2023
ARTree Community Art Center is a non-profit arts center located in Newhall offering several new opportunities this summer to make art.
FULL STORY...

May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50

May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50
Friday, May 26, 2023
Join deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics on May 31 at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue.
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
RICK Engineering Company - a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States -has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita.
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 50 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: