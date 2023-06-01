June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue. The open house falls on National Donut Day, and in a historical celebration, staff members and volunteers will provide resources to attendees and offer snacks and refreshments, including donuts!
This inaugural open house encourages residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita to learn more about the Salvation Army and sign up for programs such as their annual Summer Camp for children and teens. Aligning on National Donut Day, the Salvation Army has a close history with these tasty treats. During World War I, a group of volunteers known as the “Doughnut Girls” were sent to France to provide comfort and support to soldiers on the frontlines by serving them donuts and coffee. Their selfless acts of kindness brought a taste of home and lifted the spirits of the troops. This generosity continues today in the Salvation Army through their close connection to the community and resources.
With its mission to meet the needs of residents, the Salvation Army plays a vital role in addressing various social challenges and improving the lives of those in need right here in Santa Clarita. The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to individuals and families facing homelessness, operates an on-site food pantry and distribution center, facilitates afterschool programs for local students and creates workshops for adults to help improve their circumstances and enhance their long-term goals. Not only does the Salvation Army not discriminate against those in need, but instead welcomes individuals and their families in hopes of creating a positive and prosperous future for all.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
