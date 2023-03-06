June 3: SCV Veg Fest

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 6, 2023

By Press Release

Veg Fest SCV announces its 2023 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 3, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Proceeds from the festival will be allocated to homeless families in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“Our 501c3 nonprofit is dedicating all of our resources to helping homeless children and their families in our community,” said founder Jess Guidroz. “This year’s Veg Fest will be one of the biggest food, clothes and toiletry drives in our city. We’re asking all attendees to bring canned goods, clothes and toiletries for the families experiencing homelessness in our city.”

Veg Fest will be selecting a homeless family in the Hart District, paying for their 1st/last month’s rent, security deposit and first three months of groceries/utilities. They’ll be partnering with Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help the family find work and the means to sustain it long term.

What to expect at Veg Fest 2023:

– Food Truck it up! Enjoy a wide variety of dozens of mouth-watering food trucks & tents from vegan tacos, pizza, & donuts, to sushi, soul food and smoothies from some of L.A.’s finest! – Raise a pint or a glass of wine and enjoy some of our finest craft beer and wine from our very own local breweries and wineries. – The event will also feature live music. Vibe out on our main stage to some of SCV’s best and most sought-after bands and musicians who will be playing from 4sun-up to sun-down. – Farmer’s Market! Shop with over 50 of our participating exhibitors selling everything from farm-fresh fruit/veggies to essential oils, candles, artwork, and clothing apparel. – Kids Kingdom! Let the kids run wild in our (supervised) bounce houses, face painting, photo booths, spiderman/wonder woman photo ops, and graffiti walls! – Consciousness Corner! Get down with some yoga, meditation, sound baths, readings & healings! Click here for early-bird tickets. Event Details Date: Saturday, June 3rd Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Tickets: VegFestScv.com. Early Bird Pricing: $15. Kids 0-17 get in free. $20 day-of. For more information, email info@scvvegfest.com or jess@scvvegfest.com Social Media: @vegfestscv @thenewway501c3 Website: http://www.scvvegfest.com http://www.thenewway.me

