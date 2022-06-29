June 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Bluedive, Cloud Seeker

Tune into a brand new episode of Soundcheck on Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m. to see performances from the emo pop-punk group Bluedive and indie pop-rock guys of Cloud Seeker.

Each band will play three original songs in live, recorded performances at the SCVTV studio.

Tune in to hear Blue Dive and Cloud Seeker at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley – locally based – musicians and their original music. Soundcheck aims to showcase up-and-coming performers who are locally based. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall–Season 1–and in a virtual format–Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.

To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

Blue Dive: Emo, pop-punk newcomers Bluedive came together in mid-2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It began with three teens who found themselves stuck at home with time on their hands and looking for a way to channel their boredom into creativity. Based in Santa Clarita, the band delivers energetic pop-punk while straddling alternative indie rock with an emo edge. They have self-produced and self-released one EP and two single songs that have already garnered airplay on Little Steven’s Underground Garage “Coolest Songs in the World” on SiriusXM and The New Music Food Truck and played sold-out rooms at LA’s venue The Smell and Santa Clarita’s Impulse Music’s Stage Door. Bluedive is made up of Aidan Dixon on vocals and guitar, Riff Gordon on drums, and Sebastian Landa on bass. Follow them on Instagram at “bluediveband” and on Spotify under “Bluedive”.

Cloud Seeker: Initially a solo project created in 2013 for Chris Scott’s electronic music, Cloud Seeker, after releasing the project’s first two singles, would evolve into a duo composed of former featured artist, Aaron Howles, and Scott. Together they combined their eclectic blend of rock, pop, and electronic music to create a unique style of indie pop-rock. From there, the duo would yet again change the musical direction of Cloud Seeker, recruiting drummer Aaron Munoz and bassist Rees Cawley into the band. Cloud Seeker would go on to embrace a blend of pop-punk and 90s alternative with a focus on bigger-than-life production and compact yet full songwriting. Follow them on Instagram at “cloud_seekers” or on Spotify under “Cloud Seeker”.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.

