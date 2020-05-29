June 5: VIA to Launch ‘Breakfast Club’ Business Coaching Sessions

The Valley Industry Association aka VIA will launch a member-exclusive online business coaching program, called “Breakfast Club,” on Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

VIA’s Breakfast Club is designed to provide business coaching to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.

In the interactive series, participants will gain valuable insight, acquire new ways of thinking, and leave with actionable takeaways ready to implement in their business and work life.

The presenting speaker will be Fred Arnold of American Family Funding and Suite 360 Executive Suites. In his presentation “Playing to Win… Adapting to Change,” Arnold will show attendees how to implement bold change when the impulse is to lie low and play not to lose.

Arnold will also offer guidance to overcome fear paralysis and master taking action, how to be a catalyst for innovation and first adopter of new ideas and concepts in your business, and how to accelerate your success in a changing environment by taking advantage of new opportunities.

Who should attend? Business owners, decision-makers, consultants, staff, and anyone who wants to utilize time well spent.

The inaugural session is free to VIA members. To join, visit via.org.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Sponsors include One Truth North, the Watters Group, Mission Valley Bank, and Point of View Communications.