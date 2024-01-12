June 8: SCV Book Festival Makes Inaugural Debut

The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.

The SCV Book Festival is brought to you by the collaborative efforts of the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival Planning Committee, College of the Canyons and the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Under the theme “Bringing the Family and Community Back to Reading,” the First Annual SCV Book Festival seeks to unite authors, publishers, and book enthusiasts, fostering a more profound connection within the Santa Clarita Valley. This one-day event is free and open to the public, promising a treasure trove of unique literary works and projects to inspire and motivate attendees.

Festival highlights include:

-Author Talks/Keynote Speaker

-Panel Discussions

-Writing Workshops

-How to Get Published Sessions

-Storytelling

-Local vendors and exhibitors: The Planning Committee is looking for corporate sponsors, media sponsors, authors, book publishers, vendors, and volunteers.

The SCV Book Festival Planning Committee invites corporate sponsors, media sponsors, authors, book publishers, vendors, and volunteers to join this exciting initiative. If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this event, please contact Willa Robinson at 661-220-1903 or via email at willarobinson14@gmail.com.

Mark your calendars for June 8, for the Inaugural SCV Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and be prepared to embark on a literary journey that celebrates the joy of reading and community. We eagerly anticipate sharing this enriching experience with you.

For more information on the SCV Book Festival, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Willa Robinson 661-220-1903, Email: [willarobinson14@gmail.com]wil larobinson14@gmail.com.

