header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
June 8: SCV Book Festival Makes Inaugural Debut
| Thursday, Jan 11, 2024

The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.

The SCV Book Festival is brought to you by the collaborative efforts of the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival Planning Committee, College of the Canyons and the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Under the theme “Bringing the Family and Community Back to Reading,” the First Annual SCV Book Festival seeks to unite authors, publishers, and book enthusiasts, fostering a more profound connection within the Santa Clarita Valley. This one-day event is free and open to the public, promising a treasure trove of unique literary works and projects to inspire and motivate attendees.

Festival highlights include:

-Author Talks/Keynote Speaker

-Panel Discussions

-Writing Workshops

-How to Get Published Sessions

-Storytelling

-Local vendors and exhibitors: The Planning Committee is looking for corporate sponsors, media sponsors, authors, book publishers, vendors, and volunteers.

The SCV Book Festival Planning Committee invites corporate sponsors, media sponsors, authors, book publishers, vendors, and volunteers to join this exciting initiative. If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this event, please contact Willa Robinson at 661-220-1903 or via email at willarobinson14@gmail.com.

Mark your calendars for June 8, for the Inaugural SCV Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  and be prepared to embark on a literary journey that celebrates the joy of reading and community. We eagerly anticipate sharing this enriching experience with you.

For more information on the SCV Book Festival, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Willa Robinson 661-220-1903, Email: [willarobinson14@gmail.com]willarobinson14@gmail.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

June 8: SCV Book Festival Makes Inaugural Debut

Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins

April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library

Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library
Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024
Start the New Year off right with New Year Harmony, a program of classical music performed by Paul Stein, formally of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project

Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project
Monday, Jan 8, 2024
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Monday, Jan 8, 2024
On Jan. 23, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
June 8: SCV Book Festival Makes Inaugural Debut
The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
After a postponement due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Television Academy returned to recognize excellence in television from June 2022 to May 2023 in a two-part ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend.
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
College of the Canyons fell in a 51-41 road contest at Cypress College, dropping to an even .500 in the team's final non-conference game of the schedule. 
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Carissa Bencito, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
On Saturday, Dec. 30, while their classmates were on winter break, teams of students from three area tuition-free public charter schools gathered in the science lab at Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) Charter School to open packages sent to them from space.
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
College of the Canyons is the only California community college to receive the 2024 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m. 
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world. 
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
SCVNews.com