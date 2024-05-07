May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed

When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency.

Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate now through May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email.

Plus, those who come to give through May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

For details on all offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley:

May 8 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 9 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus.

May 10 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

May 11 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 15 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 15 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northlake Homeowners Association, 32142 Elk Ridge Road, Castaic.

May 17 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

May 17 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

May 19 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 23233 Lyons Ave., Newhall.

May 22 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 23 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive, Valencia.

May 23 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

May 24 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall.

May 25 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 26 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

May 29 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall.

May 30 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 28523 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.

May 31 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

