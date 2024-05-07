Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced it will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico after more than a decade, for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026.

San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico. offers rich history and culture with must-see attractions for Princess guests pre- and post-cruise. These seven-day cruises, which visit more ports than any other 7-day Princess cruise to the Caribbean, are on sale May 16.

Ports of call include St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Vincent, Barbados, Antiqua, Tortola, Grenada and Dominica.

“Our return to San Juan after more than a decade not only reconnects our guests with a port rich in history and charm, but further expands the variety of departure points across North America that our guests can sail from,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Puerto Rico remains one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean, which makes it a great fit for Princess. Plus, there are many outstanding options to choose from for a great pre- or post-cruise stay.”

Originally scheduled to sail Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific voyages from Brisbane and Sydney, Grand Princess will now sail two alternating, seven-night itineraries, with departures from Oct. 12, 2025 – March 29, 2026. These new itineraries each feature visits to five different and unique destinations, including many of the most highly rated Southern Caribbean destinations, many of which are not available on 7-day cruises departing from Florida.

“We are excited to welcome Princess Cruises back home to the Port of San Juan. This announcement underscores our commitment to cement San Juan as the leading homeport in the region, where guests can sail throughout the wonderful ports of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Furthermore, the sailings will help drive economic development for both Puerto Rico and our regional partners”, said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Guests can choose to combine itineraries for a 14-day voyage.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess or by visiting www.princess.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...