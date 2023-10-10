Kathryn Barger | Investing in the Future

|
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now enrolling for the Fall SCV Water Academy. Enroll in the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience tailored for Santa Clarita Valley residents. Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has launched a statewide paid student internships effort with a press conference and summit in Sacramento.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 9 - Sunday, Oct. 15.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 in Canyon Country recently hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event was hosted by the Lodge Veterans Committee.
HorrorHaus is a three-day film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror. The festival will run Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be out in full fall force on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to entertain friends and family at Gilchrist Farm.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced during a press conference that two LASD deputies were injured during a fire that broke out in a training facility located at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers, dispatchers and customer service representatives employed by MV Transit in the city of Santa Clarita started walking picket lines on Monday, Oct. 9, distrupting transit services for residents and students.
As we strive to do right by the youth in our communities, it's truly important for government agencies, businesses, and community members to come together.
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Master's University women's volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Buoyed by three straight wins to close out the first half of the season, College of the Canyons continues to climb the state's Top-25 rankings.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
