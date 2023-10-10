Kathryn Barger | Investing in the Future

As we strive to do right by the youth in our communities, it’s truly important for government agencies, businesses, and community members to come together.

That’s why the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been so successful, they have the wholehearted support of their community.

At ten locations across the Santa Clarita Valley, their team changes young lives and fosters bright futures through STEM education, robotics, homework help and so much more.

To further their impact, I was proud to present them with a check for $50,000 this week to purchase a van to help kids who need access to their Castaic location.

The club is committed to provide quality educational opportunities, supportive services and friendship that truly leads to great futures for all our youth, especially those who are most vulnerable.

I’m eager to partner with local Boys & Girls Clubs and all kinds of youth organizations in the Fifth District, to continue to invest in the futures of the next generation.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit scvbgc.org.

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

