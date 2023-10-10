header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Kathryn Barger | Investing in the Future
| Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023

Kathryn BargerAs we strive to do right by the youth in our communities, it’s truly important for government agencies, businesses, and community members to come together.

That’s why the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been so successful, they have the wholehearted support of their community.

At ten locations across the Santa Clarita Valley, their team changes young lives and fosters bright futures through STEM education, robotics, homework help and so much more.

To further their impact, I was proud to present them with a check for $50,000 this week to purchase a van to help kids who need access to their Castaic location.

The club is committed to provide quality educational opportunities, supportive services and friendship that truly leads to great futures for all our youth, especially those who are most vulnerable.

I’m eager to partner with local Boys & Girls Clubs and all kinds of youth organizations in the Fifth District, to continue to invest in the futures of the next generation.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit scvbgc.org.

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Barger donation
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails

Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project

Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Monthly Message From the City Manager

Ken Striplin | Monthly Message From the City Manager
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Vista Canyon Opening

Ken Striplin | Vista Canyon Opening
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
As our community continues to grow, so must our public transportation infrastructure.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | September Recap

Cindy Curtis | September Recap
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
READ MORE...
Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now enrolling for the Fall SCV Water Academy. Enroll in the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience tailored for Santa Clarita Valley residents. Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy
Thurmond Launches Statewide Paid Student Internships Effort
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has launched a statewide paid student internships effort with a press conference and summit in Sacramento.
Thurmond Launches Statewide Paid Student Internships Effort
Five Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 9 - Sunday, Oct. 15.
Five Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 in Canyon Country recently hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event was hosted by the Lodge Veterans Committee.
Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon
Oct. 27-29: HorrorHaus Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
HorrorHaus is a three-day film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror. The festival will run Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Oct. 27-29: HorrorHaus Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be out in full fall force on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to entertain friends and family at Gilchrist Farm.
Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm
Two LASD Deputies Injured in Fire at Pitchess Training Facility
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced during a press conference that two LASD deputies were injured during a fire that broke out in a training facility located at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Two LASD Deputies Injured in Fire at Pitchess Training Facility
Union Says Transit Workers Strike to Continue
Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers, dispatchers and customer service representatives employed by MV Transit in the city of Santa Clarita started walking picket lines on Monday, Oct. 9, distrupting transit services for residents and students.
Union Says Transit Workers Strike to Continue
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week
New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19. 
New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors
SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
Cougars Continue to Climb in Rankings
Buoyed by three straight wins to close out the first half of the season, College of the Canyons continues to climb the state's Top-25 rankings. 
Cougars Continue to Climb in Rankings
Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure. 
Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
