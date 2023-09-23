header image

Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Friday, Sep 22, 2023

Kathryn BargerLast Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff’s deputy’s life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Ryan, a Santa Clarita native and third-generation law enforcement officer, served nobly for eight years, including his assignment at the Palmdale Station since July 2018. He was a field training officer, investing in the next generation of deputies—a position reserved for the most dedicateKad and caring of our law enforcement officers.

In the days since his passing, his loved ones, fellow brothers and sisters in uniform and community members have shared stories about Ryan’s selflessness, kindness, commitment to service, and pride in his work. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, fiancé and friend. Ryan had a bright future ahead of him, with a long career in law enforcement in store and a beautiful life with new fiancé Brittany planned, as he’d just proposed a few days earlier. Ryan’s life was cut too short and there is no way to ease the pain of his loss.

I am thankful for the community’s swift action to help us find the culprit. I introduced a $100,000 reward to help find answers, totaling $250,000 when combined with rewards from the city of Palmdale and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, which ultimately helped us find the person responsible. It’s because of our residents’ commitment that our Sheriff’s Department was able to find answers so quickly.

In the midst of their grief, I have been struck by how our Los Angeles County community is banding together in support of Ryan’s loved ones and law enforcement family. If you would like to show your support for Ryan’s family, the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs’ C.A.R.E.S. Foundation will be giving all donations to the Clinkunbroomer family that are collected over the next month. You can make a donation here. If you’d like to pay your respects, the City of Santa Clarita is hosting a candlelight vigil this Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Marketplace Park.

May Deputy Clinkunbroomer rest in peace, and may his legacy of service and sacrifice reaffirm our commitment to support our law enforcement officers and inspire our communities.
