Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
An art exhibit, My Kind of Town by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, in open public session at 6 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.
Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of board member Cassandra Love who is resigning her seat as Trustee Area 1 as of Oct. 2.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 177 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Master's University women's volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
In a match that was dominated by physical midfield play, The Master's University men's soccer team lost a non-conference game to the Vanguard Lions 1-0 Wednesday on Reese Field.
Communities of color are often the first and most impacted by the human decisions that contribute to climate change.
CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday.
California State University, Northridge head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors' director of basketball operations.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The Master’s University received high marks in college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal this month.
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
