Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Comment On This Story
Opinion Section Policy
College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men's basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.
Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour.
Paul Reubens (California Institute of the Arts / Theater BFA 73), who created the beloved and iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The community is invited to attend a Veteran Resume Workshop at the Starbuck, Marketplace location in Stevenson Ranch, Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
Of the thousands of other teens representing Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation, 12 Club teens from Santa Clarita stood out and received the prestigious, "There is No PLANet B" National Award.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 31 - Sunday, Aug. 6.
In a display of determination and talent, the Saugus High School Marching Centurions once again proved that the power of unity and passion can overcome obstacles.
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Alongside writers and actors, the shutdown of television and film productions have adversely impacted many crew members and small local businesses, ranging from florists to caterers to dry cleaners.
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Artists' Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.
The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
