Inside
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Jun 12, 2023

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents. This week, the Northeast Valley Health Corporation celebrated the opening of their new Santa Clarita Valley Dental & Wellness Center. In the next year, the center will serve 20,000 residents as the only safety net clinic that provides full-scope dentistry in Santa Clarita. I was proud to present them with a check for $200,000 to bolster their efforts to offer quality dental, behavioral health, and general family health services to the community. I look forward to the incredible work ahead to invest in care for our residents.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District

 

Keeping Up with Kathryn

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves the residents of the Fifth Supervisorial District — the county’s largest — spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.
