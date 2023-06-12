Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita

|
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
A meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee will be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District, Caulfield Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning with closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023."
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Fire and Ice Ball on Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
Citing a very low operating cost burden and stable financial outlook, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on several Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency debt obligations for 2023.
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
