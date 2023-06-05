header image

1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Monday, Jun 5, 2023

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

Last weekend marked the Fifth District’s 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme “A Family Tradition.” I’m proud of how our community rallied together to celebrate the extraordinary veterans in our County, honor the memories of fallen service members, and extend a hand to the veterans and their loved ones who need help accessing the resources they deserve. In our printed program, we included a quote by Dan Lipinski that perfectly encompasses our vision behind the event: “On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind.”

For veterans, their commitment to service doesn’t stop when they return home— it continues for a lifetime. We honored eight veterans for their service to our County and country, and each of their stories illustrated the impact of their own experience to uplift their fellow veterans. We also had a resource fair featuring booths from community partners and county departments, including job readiness, housing access, parenting support, and arts workshops to equip veterans and their families with the support they’ve earned. If you missed the event, you can check out the ceremony here and access resources here. To our veterans and their families, we thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District

Tribute to Veterans
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
READ MORE...

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
Monday, May 15, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading challenge will kick off on June 12. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, will boast the theme "Find Your Voice!"
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
Join instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
SCVNews.com
