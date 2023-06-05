Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans

Dear Friends,

Last weekend marked the Fifth District’s 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme “A Family Tradition.” I’m proud of how our community rallied together to celebrate the extraordinary veterans in our County, honor the memories of fallen service members, and extend a hand to the veterans and their loved ones who need help accessing the resources they deserve. In our printed program, we included a quote by Dan Lipinski that perfectly encompasses our vision behind the event: “On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind.”

For veterans, their commitment to service doesn’t stop when they return home— it continues for a lifetime. We honored eight veterans for their service to our County and country, and each of their stories illustrated the impact of their own experience to uplift their fellow veterans. We also had a resource fair featuring booths from community partners and county departments, including job readiness, housing access, parenting support, and arts workshops to equip veterans and their families with the support they’ve earned. If you missed the event, you can check out the ceremony here and access resources here. To our veterans and their families, we thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

