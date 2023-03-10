Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita

|
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card.
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees named three athletic facilities to honor legendary Cougar athletics head coaches and faculty members Lee Smelser and Mike Gillespie, along with longtime board member Michele Jenkins.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of its much-anticipated Business Expo.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors
The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 E Avenue P in Palmdale, will have new operating hours beginning Friday.
(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don't face any serious threats.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 790 new cases countywide.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday her appointment as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, as well as the introduction of electrified roads and parking lot legislation aimed at opening new possibilities to address the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 901 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
ARTree Community Arts Center in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree’s Art For All class.
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
