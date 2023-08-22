Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost

|
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
The Master's University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the women's soccer team defeated Univeristy of California, Merced 3-1 Saturday in their home opener on Reese Field.
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. - noon.
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
