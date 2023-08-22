header image

August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023

Ken StriplinYou’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.

This year’s Evening of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:15 p.m., beginning with the Walk of Remembrance, where we walk together in solidarity, offering support and solace to the families who have endured unimaginable loss. The Walk of Remembrance will begin and end in the Youth Grove, where families will gather for an impactful and moving ceremony that pays tribute to the lives of these young individuals, as well as promoting consciousness about the significance of staying attentive and considerate while on the road.

When you enter the Youth Grove, you will see 119 pillars, shaped like tree stumps. These pillars represent the 119 young lives lost in Santa Clarita due to traffic incidents. The likeness of the tree trunks demonstrates a life cut too soon. Throughout the year, the Youth Grove remains a place for contemplation, to share stories of those who have been lost and to renew our collective dedication to traffic safety.

During the Evening of Remembrance ceremony, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez will deliver poignant opening remarks and heartfelt musical performances will honor the youth. The annual “Forever Young” slideshow presentation serves as a stark reminder of the vibrant lives lost and an impactful message that this is more than a memorial event: it is a call to action. As a community, we take the vow to “Know More” about the consequences of unsafe driving and pledge to ensure “No More” deaths occur due to traffic-related incidents. This vow is a reminder that traffic safety is a shared responsibility that requires vigilance from every driver, pedestrian and cyclist.

The Evening of Remembrance is a powerful reminder that we must continue these conversations, consistently reinforcing the importance of traffic safety with our loved ones. In doing so, we pave the way for a safer Santa Clarita. It is also strongly encouraged for parents to participate in the Evening of Remembrance whether you have a child approaching driving age or already have a license. By attending, you will have the opportunity to unite with other residents in paying tribute to the individuals commemorated in the Youth Grove. Additionally, this event serves as an impactful notion of the significance of driving safely and without distractions.

To learn more about the Evening of Remembrance and the Santa Clarita Youth Grove, please visit the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/YouthGrove.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
SCVNews.com
