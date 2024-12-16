Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita

|
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
This Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita will mark its 37th birthday.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
The William S Hart Union High School District’s seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2023-24, placing them in the top 32% of eligible schools.
Registered nurses represented by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in Valencia, will hold a solidarity candlelight vigil on Monday, Dec.16, as they begin negotiations for a new union contract.
Beginning Jan. 13 the newly opened Valencia Community Center, 26147 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will offer a Monday-Thursday preschool class for 3-year-olds.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.
The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of "CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fifth episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.
Valencia Town Center and Santa Clarita Valley Jewish congregations will celebrate Hanukkah with complimentary desserts, musical presentations and a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
