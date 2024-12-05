Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita

As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.

On Dec. 15, 1987, the communities of Newhall, Saugus, Valencia and Canyon Country joined together to form the city of Santa Clarita. At the time of incorporation, our city spanned 39-square-miles and now has now grown to over 70- square-miles and is the third largest city in Los Angeles County. This growth speaks to our collective commitment to create a thriving, innovative city that retains a close-knit, family-friendly atmosphere.

This progress wasn’t by mistake. Santa Clarita has been shaped by strong leaders, countless conversations, shared hopes and steady work toward making our community even better. For the last four years, the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan has served as our roadmap. Now, as we near the plan’s conclusion, we can see the real impact of our efforts. Facilities like the Canyon Country Community Center, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the new Valencia Community Center and projects like the Central Park buildout, with the upcoming River of Lights, represent more than just construction, they signify spaces designed to bring people together, encourage recreation and provide a sense of belonging.

As we go into 2025, there are many exciting projects to look forward to. The Valencia Community Center features Santa Clarita’s first indoor pool, a space for residents to enjoy year-round.

David March Park’s eight-acre expansion is underway and will offer new picnic areas, a new baseball field and an exercise staircase. The Rink Sports Pavilion has also begun construction, making the George A. Caravalho Sports Complex a hub for all of your recreational needs.

I am proud of all our city has accomplished in its 37 years – and I look forward to what the future holds. To stay up to date with the city’s latest projects, visit SantaClarita.gov/News.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...