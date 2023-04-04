Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, “…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees.”

These oak trees are some of the 120,000 city trees which are maintained by our Urban Forestry Team, and this number continues to grow. Last year alone, the city planted 296 new trees as part of the Citywide Community Reforestation Plan.

Caring for our trees is just one element of protecting our local environment. Last year, the city also retrofitted 181 catch basins, that prevent debris greater than the size of a dime from entering the Santa Clara River. We have also reduced water usage at city parks and trails, saving over 6.1 million gallons in 2022, as compared to 2021.

The city is also in the process of an Energy Efficiency Project involving several city facilities. This project will reduce energy consumption and generate savings. As this program is implemented over the next two years, it will result in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by over 3,000 metric tons per year, which is the equivalent of taking 716 gas-powered cars off the road.

This month, join the city in helping keep Santa Clarita clean and green. The annual Neighborhood Cleanup event will take place on April 29, from 8 – 11 a.m.

To participate, all you need to do is pre-register at GreenSantaClarita.com. Then, on the Cleanup day, you will go to your nearest drive-thru location where you will pick up trash bags and a free bag of mulch. Once you have your supplies, head back to your neighborhood and cleanup!

This is a great opportunity to get to know your neighbors and make a difference right where you live.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

