Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Comment On This Story
Opinion Section Policy
Lynn Plambeck of SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization to Protect the Environment and Jim Danza of the Friends of the Santa Clara River will present "The River Next Door" on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons will offer a series of Express Admissions Days to facilitate the admission process for new students looking to enroll in the summer or fall 2023 semesters.
The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
Dave Norman, chapter president of the Men of Harmony A-Capella Chorus has announced the group has changed its name to the Harmony Hills Chorus.
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine.
As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March.
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
The Master's University baseball team got eight home runs, including two grand slams, to win both games of Saturday's doubleheader and sweep the three-game series over the Menlo Oaks.
(CN) — California received so much snow this winter it could be the biggest snow year on record since 1950, according to the results of most crucial snow survey of the water year.
Art makes life brighter, both for artists and for audiences.
April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women's track & field) and Simon Sampson (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 3 – Sunday, April 9.
From Concerts in the Park - to Light Up Main Street, our City is known for producing world-class events year-round.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
With the end of countywide COVID-19 emergency declarations on March 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heal is aligning county safety measures with federal and state COVID-19 guidance, while continuing to require a few common-sense measures at worksites, educational institutions and healthcare facilities to reduce COVID-19-related disruptions and protect the people at highest risk of severe illness.
