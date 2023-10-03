Ken Striplin | Monthly Message From the City Manager

|
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
Yeah, Dracula's having a party. A little romance, mayhem, teen issues and naturally a dead body. A typical Halloween party with all the ghouls and gals. "Monster Mash" presented by ME Main Productions will run onstage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends Oct. 13 through Oct. 22.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Picture Perfect," an art exhibit opening Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced an art exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an impressive array of artwork created by the Santa Clarita Artists Association members. The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Dec. 29. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced the 2023 class for the PGA WORKS Fellowship. Valencia native Matt Rogers has been selected to join the 2023 class.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.
Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.
The use of a third 60-foot flare was approved by the South Coast Air Quality Management District late last week as a way of further mitigating the strong odors coming from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
As our community continues to grow, so must our public transportation infrastructure.
For the second match in a row, The Master's University women's volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
The Master's University men's swim team defeated NCAA Division II Concordia-Irvine Saturday 130-125 at the Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) Relay Invitational held in Irvine.
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests.
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
ARTree Community Arts Center announced its Founders Scholarship recipients Emma Castro, 8, and Sofia Franco-Garcia, 15.
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 8.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
