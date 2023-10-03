Ken Striplin | Monthly Message From the City Manager

Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.

Our primary focus while envisioning this digital space, was you, our residents. We wanted to ensure that the website feels intuitive and effortless to navigate. Whether you’re seeking information about your favorite City event, accessing the Resident Service Center or simply exploring all Santa Clarita has to offer, we have streamlined the process, ensuring everything you need is just a few clicks away.

To make sure that the user experience is friendly and authentically Santa Clarita, we have added a Sammy Clarita chatbot, ready to help and answer any questions you may have. Sammy is not only our city’s mascot, but also a helpful guide, ready to assist you in real-time. This interactive feature represents our dedication to prompt customer service, making sure you find answers to your questions swiftly and efficiently.

Our pledge to maintain transparency remains steadfast. The website provides open access to crucial information like city council meeting agendas and the city budget, to the latest capital improvement projects. Our goal is to keep you well-informed, fostering an environment of trust and collaboration between the City and our residents.

Acknowledging the importance of accessibility in today’s digital age, our website is fully optimized for all devices. Whether you’re browsing on a desktop, tablet or smartphone, rest assured that the experience will remain seamless.

I encourage our residents to explore SantaClarita.gov to connect with your city, stay informed and access the vital resources we are proud to offer to the Santa Clarita community.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...