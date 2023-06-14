Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab

Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.

By resurfacing existing roads to provide a smoother ride for vehicles, this initiative is an integral part in extending the lifespan of the pavement infrastructure here in Santa Clarita.

The 2022-23 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program begins in June and focuses on the resurfacing and coating of street surfaces, crack sealing, reconstruction and maintenance of roads citywide. Overlay treatment involves the application of a fresh layer of asphalt onto existing roadways, by grinding down the existing asphalt to prepare it for the new layer. Slurry Seal is an effective pavement preservation technique that involves an emulsion of finely crushed aggregate and water, which is applied to the existing street surface. This treatment is specifically designed to preserve the asphalt infrastructure and enhance the overall driving experience.

The selection process for rehabilitation follows a data-driven approach, considering factors such as average daily traffic volume and the Pavement Condition Index. These criteria help to assess the condition of roads, including factors such as cracking, potholes and structural integrity. This year, Road Rehab will focus on the major arterials of Plum Canyon Road from Bouquet Canyon Road to Delight Street, as well as Copper Hill Drive from West Hills Drive to Rio Norte Drive and Newhall Ranch Road to Decoro Drive. More information can be found by visiting the city website.

Residents can access the city’s website for a more thorough comparison between slurry seal and overlay treatment, as well as a list of streets chosen for inclusion in this year’s Road Rehab. On our website, you can also find instructions on what you should do if your street is part of the program. To keep residents informed, electronic message boards will be installed in specific neighborhoods, along with social media and physical fliers, notifying them of the anticipated schedule for construction activities. Residents will additionally receive direct notices regarding the upcoming work to ensure they stay well-informed about the progress and any potential disruptions that may occur.

The city boasts an impressive 74.71 lane miles of rehabilitated treatments through Road Rehab in the 2022 project and a planned 73.37 amount of lane miles for 2023. city staff continue to work hard to preserve our streets and improve the quality of life here in Santa Clarita.

The city will post updates on Twitter, @santaclarita, using #SCRoadRehab. You do not need a Twitter account to see these updates, so be sure to check the city’s page periodically to remain informed of any changes.

If you have any questions about Road Rehab and the street selection process, please do not hesitate to contact the Information Hotline at (661) 290-2291. If your street is not chosen for Road Rehab in the selection process, but there are blemishes such as cracking or potholes in a roadway, please visit the website to request these to be addressed properly. Thank you and drive safely, Santa Clarita.

