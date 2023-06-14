Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab

|
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
The Valley Industry Association will significantly expand its acclaimed "Connecting to Success" program this fall.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
