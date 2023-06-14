header image

June 14
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
| Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Water drop


Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.

By resurfacing existing roads to provide a smoother ride for vehicles, this initiative is an integral part in extending the lifespan of the pavement infrastructure here in Santa Clarita.

The 2022-23 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program begins in June and focuses on the resurfacing and coating of street surfaces, crack sealing, reconstruction and maintenance of roads citywide. Overlay treatment involves the application of a fresh layer of asphalt onto existing roadways, by grinding down the existing asphalt to prepare it for the new layer. Slurry Seal is an effective pavement preservation technique that involves an emulsion of finely crushed aggregate and water, which is applied to the existing street surface. This treatment is specifically designed to preserve the asphalt infrastructure and enhance the overall driving experience.

The selection process for rehabilitation follows a data-driven approach, considering factors such as average daily traffic volume and the Pavement Condition Index. These criteria help to assess the condition of roads, including factors such as cracking, potholes and structural integrity. This year, Road Rehab will focus on the major arterials of Plum Canyon Road from Bouquet Canyon Road to Delight Street, as well as Copper Hill Drive from West Hills Drive to Rio Norte Drive and Newhall Ranch Road to Decoro Drive. More information can be found by visiting the city website.

Residents can access the city’s website for a more thorough comparison between slurry seal and overlay treatment, as well as a list of streets chosen for inclusion in this year’s Road Rehab. On our website, you can also find instructions on what you should do if your street is part of the program. To keep residents informed, electronic message boards will be installed in specific neighborhoods, along with social media and physical fliers, notifying them of the anticipated schedule for construction activities. Residents will additionally receive direct notices regarding the upcoming work to ensure they stay well-informed about the progress and any potential disruptions that may occur.

The city boasts an impressive 74.71 lane miles of rehabilitated treatments through Road Rehab in the 2022 project and a planned 73.37 amount of lane miles for 2023. city staff continue to work hard to preserve our streets and improve the quality of life here in Santa Clarita.

The city will post updates on Twitter, @santaclarita, using #SCRoadRehab. You do not need a Twitter account to see these updates, so be sure to check the city’s page periodically to remain informed of any changes.

If you have any questions about Road Rehab and the street selection process, please do not hesitate to contact the Information Hotline at (661) 290-2291. If your street is not chosen for Road Rehab in the selection process, but there are blemishes such as cracking or potholes in a roadway, please visit the website to request these to be addressed properly. Thank you and drive safely, Santa Clarita.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Trash Transition

Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
The Valley Industry Association will significantly expand its acclaimed "Connecting to Success" program this fall.
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
