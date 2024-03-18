Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024

Spring Break Camp 2024

Unlike our children who enjoy a week-long spring break, we adults no longer have that luxury. Which means, many parents are searching for an engaging experience for their children during the time off school. The city of Santa Clarita offers just that. Our Spring Break Camp will take place at both the Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers April 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. As a relatively new program, our staff developed this initiative in response to the community’s need to keep our youth engaged and active during school breaks. Designed for students ages 4.5 to 17, this camp aims to enrich our children’s lives through a variety of programs tailored to their individual age groups.

The teams at both the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers have enthusiastically crafted programs to cater to the diverse developmental needs of children, from engaging activities aimed at promoting cognitive and motor skills to dynamic workshops empowering adolescents with critical thinking and leadership abilities, these programs provide a well-rounded approach to skill-building. At the Canyon Country Community Center, our staff offers the Spring Buddies program for children ages 4.5-5, featuring organized games and activities like team-building exercises, engaging in group snack time and dancing sessions. It provides an ideal opportunity for little ones to acclimate to the camp environment and develop essential social skills through interactions with peers. Additionally, the Spring Adventures for Youth program for ages 5-12, offers a full day of learning and fun through games, dress-up days, arts and crafts and even an inflatable obstacle course, culminating in a “film festival” organized by the Teen Program participants. For teenagers aged 13-17, the Teen Experience provides a free half-day program focused on film-making, alongside various opportunities to participate in sports, build their imaginations through crafts and try their hand at cooking in a state-of-the-art kitchen, with the option to sign up for a field trip to Warner Studios.

At the Newhall Community Center, Spring Camp will feature programs focused on the sciences, math and technology, providing children with hands-on learning opportunities. Children aged 5-12 can choose between two options: STEAM Camp, offering all-day activities encompassing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, fostering creativity and critical thinking, while RecPlay provides all-day sports, recreational and high-impact games, promoting physical fitness and teamwork. Teens aged 13-17 can explore a variety of interests through the thoughtfully designed program, which includes daily themes like Art for All, Digital Odyssey and Fun Friday, encouraging self-expression and skill development. Additionally, the Teen Ventures program at the Newhall Community Center offers teenagers engaging daily curriculum, games, Tasty Bites food activities and local walking field trips, promoting social connections, culinary skills and community exploration.

Now is the time to register for Spring Camp 2024! Registration is open and available both online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons and in person at both Community Centers. Our camp is designed to provide a diverse range of activities that engage young minds, foster creativity and encourage social interaction, ensuring a rewarding and enjoyable spring break for your child.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

