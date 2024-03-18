Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024

|
March 18
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 18 - Sunday, March 24.
Unlike our children who enjoy a week-long spring break, we adults no longer have that luxury.
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
In the first of three matches on consecutive nights in Arizona, The Master's men's volleyball team defeated Benedictine-Mesa in three sets 27-25, 28-26, 25-19.
Greg Herrick, the former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball head coach who recorded 611 career wins while winning 16 conference titles, was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame during the organization's annual Banquet of Champions at Mt. San Antonio College on March 13.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Attend the city of Santa Clarita's most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.
Spring has definitely arrived and, along with sunnier days, we're all looking forward to celebrating this “season of new beginnings.” At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Spring brings an abundance of activities, some new and some treasured traditions.
Olive Branch Theatricals presents "Done to Death" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 15-17 and March 22-22 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the relaunch of its Small Business Council.
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.
College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m., in the Mural Room of City Hall.
