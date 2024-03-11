header image

March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
| Monday, Mar 11, 2024

Ken StriplinSENSES Block Parties Returns

If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further. SENSES Block Parties makes its highly-anticipated return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall, with a line-up of exciting themes that are sure to keep you coming back each month for a new experience.

Don’t miss next week’s kick-off to the SENSES season with Neon Nights, as Main Street is transformed into a bright and vibrant party. Lighting up the block on Thursday, March 21, join us for a multitude of glowing activities you don’t want to miss. You can test your putting skills on the neon mini golf course, battle it out in a Nerf war complete with glowing darts or check out the out-of-this-world virtual reality experience. Remember to check out the live band and dance the night away under the neon lights.

Come April, it is all about the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. On April 18, get ready for the Saddle Up SENSES. This is the official kick-off to the Cowboy Festival weekend so dust off those boots and prepare to line dance to some of your favorite country songs, see how long you can ride the mechanical bull for and try your hand at many other wild west activities that will be available for all ages. Next, tumble down the rabbit hole with a trip to the Alice in Wonderland Block Party on May 16, where you’ll find yourself immersed in a strange and mysterious world. Thursday, June 20, brings the Summer Solstice celebrating the longest day of the year, and the Olympic-style SENSES Games following on July 18. August 15 will showcase past themes with The Big 100, marking 13 years and the 100th SENSES Block Party. Set sail on Sept. 19 for a Pirates adventure, which wouldn’t be complete without a proper treasure hunt. Wrap up the event series with Pumpkin Palooza on Oct. 17, welcoming the fall season with everything pumpkin.

The activities aren’t the only thing themed at SENSES. Make sure to stop by the on-street bar to sip on specialty cocktails that tie into that night’s theme. Looking for a bite to eat? Check out the many food trucks and don’t forget about your favorite local restaurants lining Main Street.

Each and every year our SENSES Block Party event series continues to deliver with new themes to explore. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away to live music, catch up with friends over food and drinks or battle it out over some exciting activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The city of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Parties take place the third Thursday of the month, starting this month through October, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. To learn more about SENSES, all the themes and activities, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

I look forward to seeing the community come together once more for SENSES.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
