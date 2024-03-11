Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns

|
|
|
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
|
|
|
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
|
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
|
If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 11 - Sunday, March 17.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 12, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
Santa Clarita PhD student Zuriel Oduwole, 21, was presented with the Forbes Woman Africa Award 2024 a day after leading a panel of leaders at a conference in Johannesburg, South Africa for female executives.
|
|
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
|
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
|
It’s no secret that insurance providers have become more conservative because of increased wildfire threats across our county and state. As a result, homeowners are put in a tough position: pay higher premiums and comply with varied, costly and inconsistent mitigation requirements or lose your insurance.
|
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area State Park will host a Community Drum Circle on Sunday March 17. Become one with the rhythms of nature during this free, family friendly event.
|
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
A small Moon-bound rover is clamped to a special "shaker table" that vibrates intensely to make sure the hardware will survive the jarring rocket ride out of Earth's atmosphere
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”
|
Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.
|
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
|
Three relay teams from The Master's University made the podium on the first night of competition Wednesday at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim & Dive National Championships in Columbus, Ga.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team, now ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Wednesday's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 poll, knocked off the No. 11 Saint Xavier (IL) Cougars 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 Wednesday night in The MacArthur Center.
|
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
