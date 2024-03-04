header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
| Monday, Mar 4, 2024

Ken StriplinDo you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita? Are you looking for an exciting night out with family and friends? This spring, you can enjoy both, with the return of two of my favorite events, SENSES Block Parties and Celebrate.

Get excited for the return of SENSES Block Parties, transforming Main Street every third Thursday from March 21 to Oct. 17. This theme-oriented event will stimulate all your senses with music, visual activities, tasty treats and more. Kicking off this year’s slate of SENSES themes is Neon Nights. Old Town Newhall will be illuminated with glowing décor and bright lights shining over engaging activities, live music and on-street cocktails. Get ready to dance the night away as Main Street is transformed into a dazzling display of neon colors and glowing energy. You can find out the full list of themes for this year by visiting OldTownNewhall.com.

Then, embark on an international journey with our Celebrate series, every second Friday starting April 12 and ending Sept. 13, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This event started as a way to celebrate and promote a greater understanding of Santa Clarita’s cultural diversity, bringing the rich history and traditions of the diverse people and places from around the world right here, to our own backyard. The lineup this year includes the cultures of Brazil, South Korea, Sweden, Cuba, Japan and Germany. Embrace this opportunity to broaden perspectives and immerse yourself in an array of different cultures and customs.

City Spring Events

These events offer not just entertainment, but also an opportunity to connect with the community and the cultural richness that makes up Santa Clarita. I look forward to seeing you there.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring

Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”

Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
READ MORE...

Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response

Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset

Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
Since City incorporation in 1987, public safety has remained a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Lady Mustangs Move on to GSAC Tourney Semis
A strong fourth quarter turned a close game into The Master's University favor as the women's basketball team defeated the Hope International Royals 75-61 Thursday night in the first round of the GSAC Championship Tournament being played in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Move on to GSAC Tourney Semis
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions.
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
Upcoming Storm Could Boost California Snowpack Above Normal
Light snow fell Thursday as state workers began the third snow survey of the season.
Upcoming Storm Could Boost California Snowpack Above Normal
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s 5-year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor  Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat. 
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCVNews.com