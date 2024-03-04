Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring

Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita? Are you looking for an exciting night out with family and friends? This spring, you can enjoy both, with the return of two of my favorite events, SENSES Block Parties and Celebrate.

Get excited for the return of SENSES Block Parties, transforming Main Street every third Thursday from March 21 to Oct. 17. This theme-oriented event will stimulate all your senses with music, visual activities, tasty treats and more. Kicking off this year’s slate of SENSES themes is Neon Nights. Old Town Newhall will be illuminated with glowing décor and bright lights shining over engaging activities, live music and on-street cocktails. Get ready to dance the night away as Main Street is transformed into a dazzling display of neon colors and glowing energy. You can find out the full list of themes for this year by visiting OldTownNewhall.com.

Then, embark on an international journey with our Celebrate series, every second Friday starting April 12 and ending Sept. 13, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This event started as a way to celebrate and promote a greater understanding of Santa Clarita’s cultural diversity, bringing the rich history and traditions of the diverse people and places from around the world right here, to our own backyard. The lineup this year includes the cultures of Brazil, South Korea, Sweden, Cuba, Japan and Germany. Embrace this opportunity to broaden perspectives and immerse yourself in an array of different cultures and customs.

These events offer not just entertainment, but also an opportunity to connect with the community and the cultural richness that makes up Santa Clarita. I look forward to seeing you there.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

