Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally

Make a Difference and Volunteer for the 28th Annual River Rally

We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo. More than a thousand residents gather each year to help clean the Santa Clara River. This event has become a tradition for many Santa Clarita families, neighborhoods and local organizations while also creating an enriching volunteer experience.

The riverbed faces a serious challenge with litter from the streets eventually making its way into the Santa Clara River, impacting its overall biological health. Our community has the opportunity to make a difference and help protect our ecosystem by participating in this vital cleanup effort.

Wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes and get ready to remove trash and debris from the riverbed. Don’t forget to bring your reusable water bottle, as SCV Water will be providing a water refill station to help participants stay hydrated. We encourage you to walk, take public transportation or bike to the event. Incycle will be providing a free bike valet onsite to ensure a safe place to store bikes while volunteering.

Volunteers will also have the opportunity to explore and learn while visiting the Environmental Expo located in the multi-purpose room at the Newhall Community Center. Here, nearly two dozen booths featuring non-profits, community groups and governmental organizations will be on display. Exhibitors will offer valuable information on conserving our local watershed, pollution prevention, recycling and you might even see some real animals.

The 28th Annual River Rally will take place on Saturday, September ­16 at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street). To participate, all volunteers must pre-register by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com. If you have inquiries regarding volunteer registration specifically, or volunteering with the City in general, please do not hesitate to contact volunteers@santa-clarita.com.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

