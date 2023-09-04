header image

September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
| Monday, Sep 4, 2023

Ken StriplinMake a Difference and Volunteer for the 28th Annual River Rally

We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo. More than a thousand residents gather each year to help clean the Santa Clara River. This event has become a tradition for many Santa Clarita families, neighborhoods and local organizations while also creating an enriching volunteer experience.

River Rally

The riverbed faces a serious challenge with litter from the streets eventually making its way into the Santa Clara River, impacting its overall biological health. Our community has the opportunity to make a difference and help protect our ecosystem by participating in this vital cleanup effort.

Wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes and get ready to remove trash and debris from the riverbed. Don’t forget to bring your reusable water bottle, as SCV Water will be providing a water refill station to help participants stay hydrated. We encourage you to walk, take public transportation or bike to the event. Incycle will be providing a free bike valet onsite to ensure a safe place to store bikes while volunteering.

Volunteers will also have the opportunity to explore and learn while visiting the Environmental Expo located in the multi-purpose room at the Newhall Community Center. Here, nearly two dozen booths featuring non-profits, community groups and governmental organizations will be on display. Exhibitors will offer valuable information on conserving our local watershed, pollution prevention, recycling and you might even see some real animals.

The 28th Annual River Rally will take place on Saturday, September ­16 at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street). To participate, all volunteers must pre-register by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com. If you have inquiries regarding volunteer registration specifically, or volunteering with the City in general, please do not hesitate to contact volunteers@santa-clarita.com.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
It was a tale of two halves for College of the Canyons in its 2023 season opener vs. Citrus College on Saturday night.
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester.
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host a joint study session with the College of the Canyons Foundation Exeuctive Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Northpark Village Square, located at 27756 McBean Parkway in Valencia, will be hosting its annual Fall Concert Series beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall. 
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Labor Day, labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta will speak at the College of the Canyons Intercultural Center (ICC) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. 
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
College of the Canyons will host a conversation with race relations scholar and author Dr. Shelby Steele at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
