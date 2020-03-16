KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV

After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and was en route home to Santa Clarita Monday.

“I tested negative again since writing this post yesterday,” Goldman wrote on his Facebook page Monday morning, after 40 days in quarantine both in Japan and Omaha. “I’m heading home TODAY!!!!!!!!”

Goldman, his wife and KHTS co-owner Jeri Serrati-Goldman were passengers aboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Japan the first week of February with 3,766 passengers and crew aboard.

The ship was on the tail end of a 16-day cruise through Southeast Asia when it was put under quarantine because a passenger who left the ship when it stopped in Hong Kong had tested positive for coronavirus four days later.

Docked in a remote area of the Port of Yokohama, Diamond Princess passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus COVID-19 by Japanese health officials and quarantined for 14 days if tested positive.

Both Goldmans tested negative for COVID-19 before the U.S. State Department and Health and Human Services officials decided to bring American passengers back to the United States.

On the flight home on February 17, Carl tested positive for the first time. Both he and Seratti-Goldman were taken along with more than a dozen other positive passengers to the infectious disease control center at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jeri never tested positive and returned to the Santa Clarita Valley March 3 after 14 days in quarantine. Carl, in an isolation ward elsewhere on the Nebraska Medicine campus, continued to test positive for nearly 30 days, until Saturday.

“Earlier in the day, we learned a patient tested positive for 37 days,” Carl Goldman wrote on his Facebook page Saturday. “That’s the longest on record. Saturday is day 29 for me. 37 is a record I don’t want to break.

Four other evacuees from the Diamond Princess group departed Nebraska Medicine in the last 24 hours, leaving one guest from that group in the hospital’s National Quarantine Unit as of Monday.

Read all of Carl Goldman’s Coronavirus Journals here.