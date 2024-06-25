L.A. Animal Care, Control Launches Illegal Breeding Tipline

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announce the launch of a new and improved process to report illegal animal breeding that will include a tipline and online form. Alongside this new system, it will also increase enforcement measures to ensure the well-being of animals and residents within Los Angeles County.

Backyard breeding is defined as the breeding of animals without proper knowledge, care or resources—often leads to numerous health and behavioral problems in pets. Illegal “backyard” breeding contributes to the inflow of animals in already overburdened animal care centers and is detrimental to the welfare of animals. To combat this irresponsible practice, the Department of Animal Care and Control has taken decisive action.

“We want to send a clear and direct message to anyone participating in backyard breeding activities, be it buyers or sellers: backyard breeding is unsafe, unethical, and unnecessary,” said Department of Animal Care and Control Director, Marcia Mayeda. “DACC stands ready to enforce critical animal welfare regulations, but we need the community’s help and for them to speak up on behalf of vulnerable animals.”

Illegal breeding activities are difficult to enforce due to the anonymity surrounding selling practices and the use of secondary locations to conduct sales, making community input helpful to investigators. Residents who suspect backyard breeding activities can now report their concerns quickly and easily through the new online portal. The portal is accessible via the Department of Animal Care and Control’s website. Additionally, a dedicated hotline is available for those who prefer to report via phone.

“Our animal care centers are seeing fewer adopters and an influx of unwanted purebred and “designer” dogs, all stemming from the demand in the communities for trending breeds and individuals seeking profitable opportunities as puppy peddlers,” said Lisa Eldridge, manager of Department of Animal Care and Control’s Public Safety Division, which includes the Major Cases Unit, Dangerous Dog Investigations Unit, and Emergency Response. “Those dynamics have created a crisis in Los Angeles County and our goal is to engage the community with reporting backyard breeders, curb the appeal, enforce laws that protect animal welfare and educate the community.”

In addition to the above, the Department of Animal Care and Control’s team of animal control officers are stepping up enforcement measures. These include more frequent inspections at events known to our officers to attract illicit animal sales, revised protocols to ensure illicit breeding complaints are handled effectively and collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure compliance with animal welfare laws.

Community members can report illegal backyard breeding through the following ways:

Website: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/stop-illegal-breeding/

Email: stopillegalbreeding@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Phone: (661) 261-0111

The Department of Animal Care and Control is the largest animal care and control agency in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To support the Department of Animal Care and Control’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

