DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023. This change will increase visiting hours by 56%, from 23 hours per week to 36 hours per week.

The new visiting hours will be:

– Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Sundays: Limited services. The animal care centers will be closed for public viewing. The ACCs will continue to admit stray animals to protect animal and public safety and reunite lost pets with their families.

“Expanding our hours for public access to our animals will enable more time for people to look for potential new family members or search for their lost pets,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC director. “We have developed this new schedule so we can provide the greatest access for the public while working within our budgetary limitations.”

DACC limited its visiting hours and implemented an appointment system during the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect public health and safety. DACC will continue offering appointments to provide enhanced customer service opportunities to the public.

About Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its North Star: a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

