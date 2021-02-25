header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
L.A. County Allows for Return of Outdoor Youth, Adult Sports
| Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Youth Sports Returns
Valencia High School sprinters Trey Suffedini, 16, and Cienna Cruz, 17, stretch during a track team conditioning workout on the Valencia High School football field on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

By Emily Alvarenga & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Staff Writers

Youth and adult sports leagues can resume outdoors in Los Angeles County, after the county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the agency is aligning its protocols with the state’s.

This follows the state’s announcement Friday that counties with an adjusted case rate below 14 per 100,000 residents would permit all outdoor youth and adult recreational sports, including practice, training and competitions, to resume. As of Tuesday, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has fallen to 12.3 per 100,000, per the state’s metrics.

Sports allowed to resume include both moderate-contact sports, such as baseball, field hockey, softball and volleyball, as well as high-contact sports, like football, basketball, rugby, soccer and water polo — all of which must occur outdoors, with modifications.

The state’s guidance is expected to take effect Friday. CIF Southern Section officials announced Feb. 19 that, once counties reach the required threshold, outdoor high school sports could begin according to the following schedule after implementing the required modifications:

Boys/girls water polo: Begin competition Friday; season ends March 20.
Football: Conditioning begins immediately; first day of full pads Friday; games begin March 11; season ends April 17.
– Girls tennis: Can begin this past Monday as planned, with dual matches only.

– Boys/girls soccer: Begins Saturday.

– Boys tennis: Begins Monday, with dual matches only.

– Boys/girls lacrosse: Begins March 12.

– Boys/girls swimming and diving: Begins March 13, with dual meets only.

– Baseball and softball: Begins March 19.

– Boys/girls golf: Begins March 20, with dual matches only.

– Boys/girls track and field: Begins March 20, with dual meets only.

In addition, indoor sports can begin to play outdoors, according to the following schedule:

– Girls volleyball: Begins Friday; season ends March 20.

– Traditional competitive cheer: Begins immediately either virtually or in a dual match format only.

– Boys/girls wrestling: Begins March 5, with dual matches only.

– Badminton: Begins March 6, with dual matches only.

– Boys/girls basketball: Begins March 12.

– Boys volleyball: Begins March 13.

– Competitive sport cheer: Begins March 27, with dual matches only.

To view tweet from CIF Southern Section, click [here].

Local reaction

The news that sports would be able to return to school campuses came as both a welcome, yet work-inducing surprise for local coaches and William S. Hart Union High School District officials.

On Tuesday, administrators and staff from across the Hart district met for three hours to digest the rapidly evolving guidelines from the state and county, and to plan for the reintroduction of high school competition.

“We met for three hours (Tuesday) to discuss opportunities (for competition to return), but to also consider the challenges and what we need to do to open up sports for kids,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman in a phone call Wednesday. “And we’re going to be meeting again on Friday, because on a weekly basis, we tend to learn more from the county on our Thursday county phone calls.”

The cohort and athletic conditioning will continue for district students as the plans for a return to competition are finalized, but the district reminded families that the programs offered to students are dependent on county restrictions with respect to community transmission of COVID-19.

Currently, there appears to be a discrepancy between state and county guidelines as they pertain to team sports competing against one another, district officials said, but they will use this time to continue to work out how they can make sure students have time to acclimate their bodies once again to intense physical activity while also giving enough time for them to finish a Foothill League season.

“It’s going to be a lot of work for coaches and players to still create that social distance and be safe,” said Dan Kelley, Golden Valley High School’s varsity football coach. “So, safety is key; that’s No. 1. And then everything else will take care of itself.”

Specifically for football, Kelley said there will be no non-league play, including playoffs and the CIF championships. As of the latest update, teams will need to complete their five-week league seasons by April 17, but are awaiting word from the district on when they can suit up in pads for full-contact play.

“We’re waiting for instruction and direction from our district,” said Kelley. “That should be coming out shortly.”

“But I mean, obviously, this is something that the kids and the coaches have been waiting for,” he added. “There’s definitely some excitement, obviously, and some relief.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Allows for Return of Outdoor Youth, Adult Sports

L.A. County Allows for Return of Outdoor Youth, Adult Sports
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Youth and adult sports leagues can resume outdoors in Los Angeles County, after the county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the agency is aligning its protocols with the state’s.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May

Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
California State University, Northridge head tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the 2021 Matadors’ women's tennis schedule.
FULL STORY...

Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory

Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
FULL STORY...

SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition

SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Annual Flair Cares Food Drive Underway
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is hosting its 6th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, through March 31
Annual Flair Cares Food Drive Underway
L.A. County Allows for Return of Outdoor Youth, Adult Sports
Youth and adult sports leagues can resume outdoors in Los Angeles County, after the county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the agency is aligning its protocols with the state’s.
L.A. County Allows for Return of Outdoor Youth, Adult Sports
Newhall Crash Leaves One Dead
One person was pronounced dead after a fiery traffic collision in Newhall on Wednesday.
Newhall Crash Leaves One Dead
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May
California State University, Northridge head tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the 2021 Matadors’ women's tennis schedule.
Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Mike Campbell, formerly a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be the first to host radio station 88.5-FM's new "Artist in Residence" series Saturday, February 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
In the wake of the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order extending the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises has found it necessary to cancel three voyages:
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
Programs at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area and pool are set to return after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to restore the budget for the county's Department of Parks and Recreation.
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate Former Ice Station Valencia Rink
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate Former Ice Station Valencia Rink
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
The California Air Resources Board or CARB is not doing enough to measure and analyze whether its transportation programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are effective, the state auditor said in a report issued Tuesday.
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday signed into law a comprehensive six-bill relief package of immediate actions to speed needed relief to individuals, families, and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 157 new deaths and 2,091 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 25,793 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women.
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
%d bloggers like this: