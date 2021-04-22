header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
A federal judge had ordered the city and county to offer housing to all Skid Row homeless residents by October and place $1 billion in an escrow account within seven days to combat the crisis.
| Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
LA Homeless
A homeless man takes food from a trash can in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area, home to the nation’s largest concentration of homeless people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, via Courthouse News. File)

 

By Martin Macias Jr

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter’s preliminary injunction issued Tuesday sent shockwaves through the region’s political infrastructure. In addition to the $1 billion escrow account, Carter ordered city and county officials to audit funds allocated for fighting homelessness and undertake sweeping actions to house homeless people living in a 50-square block, open-air encampment by October.

Carter also ordered officials to house unaccompanied women and children living in the Skid Row community within 90 days and families within 120 days.

“The city and county shall prepare a plan that ensures the uplifting and enhancement of Skid Row without involuntarily displacing current residents to other parts of the city or county,” Carter wrote.

He gave the city and county until April 27 to explain why officials have not declared an emergency or triggered emergency legislative powers to house people. Homeless people living in the Skid Row community account for about 28% of the more than 60,000 who are homeless in L.A. County.

In 2020, L.A. County reported a nearly 13% increase in the local homeless population, while the city of LA saw a 14% increase. In total, more than 66,000 unsheltered people were counted.

Attorneys for L.A. County filed a notice of appeal with the court Wednesday evening and asked Carter to stay the injunction pending appeal.

Skip Miller, outside counsel for the county, said in a statement to Courthouse News the county is appealing the ruling because it feels the court should respect the county’s legislative authorities and ongoing work to solve the crisis.

“Deciding how to spend taxpayers’ money and deliver services to people experiencing homelessness is a legislative, not judicial, function,” the Miller Barondess attorney said in the statement. “The county remains committed to its course of urgent action outside of court addressing this complex societal issue with the city and its other partners.”

In a virtual press conference Thursday morning announcing the opening of a tiny home village for houseless people, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti shared additional reactions to Carter’s ruling. He said the court should let the city do what it can legally to handle the homelessness crisis.

“I think we all have moments where the emotions of this come out, where we say ‘I want to wave a magic wand and can you please just make homelessness disappear,’” Garcetti told reporters.

Carter’s injunction came a day after Garcetti announced an ambitious city spending plan that boosts investments in small businesses, gang reduction and youth programs — and allocates $1 billion to combat homelessness. The Central District of California judge seized on that, ordering the city to place the $1 billion in escrow and to report funding streams to the court by April 27.

Garcetti said Thursday he’s skeptical of the legality of complying with Carter’s escrow order.

“It may be impossible and illegal to take that money and put it in escrow,” Garcetti said. “And I just said ‘Stay out of the way’ in terms of the work we’re doing. We’re not gonna slow down.”

Garcetti told reporters the $1 billion “doesn’t exist yet” because it hasn’t been approved by the full LA City Council. He also said Carter has no authority to override ongoing distribution of funds from Proposition HHH, a voter-approved tax the mayor said has funded construction of over 5,600 housing units.

“I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest to slow that down or put it in a different account,” Garcetti said. “Nor is it probably legal. This isn’t about who’s right or wrong or beating our chest. This is about helping real people.”

Garcetti’s proposed city budget also calls for a financial boost to Project Roomkey, a program that aims to provide 15,000 publicly funded motel and hotel rooms to homeless people in LA.

In his ruling, Carter criticized the city and county’s slow build of the Roomkey program. As of this month, only 2,079 rooms that received funding from Roomkey were operational while just over 1,690 were actually occupied by homeless people.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feurer’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the county’s notice of appeal, but on Tuesday said it was reviewing the ruling.

Carter’s ruling stems from a lawsuit by an organization of LA business owners, developers and downtown residents who seek a court-mandated plan to reduce encampments, provide care for homeless people and the swift construction of shelter and housing.

The organization, called L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, said in a statement that Carter’s ruling is the FEMA-level response the region has been calling for. The group also called the county’s appeal wrongheaded.

“Rather than trying to convince the public that things are working, the county should begin to provide comprehensive outreach and mental health services at scale to the community while partnering with the city to provide both immediate and long-term housing options for the unhoused and those who are in danger of becoming unhoused,” the group said. “The answers are in front of us, but the county has chosen to litigate rather than collaborate.”

Not all LA County advocates for the homeless are pleased with Carter’s ruling, however.

In a statement Tuesday, leaders with the L.A. Community Action Network said they believe political leaders will use the federal litigation to funnel more public funds into emergency shelters rather than to build housing for poor, low income or houseless people.

“We all know shelters won’t solve our housing crisis, and they definitely won’t address the structural racism that got us here in the first place,” the group said. “City leaders should take Judge Carter’s sweeping words as a call to action to actually dismantle those racist systems and focus on solutions that give our communities a path to real housing, instead of doubling down and investing in emergency shelters and criminalization.”

Donald Whitehead Jr. of the National Coalition for the Homeless said in an interview his organization will continue reviewing Carter’s ruling but believes it’s a step in the right direction.

Whitehead said Carter, like other judges across the nation, have a critical role to play in protecting the constitutional rights of homeless people when elected leaders have fallen short of their promise to provide housing and shield them from criminalization.

“We see in many communities, the leadership and elected officials not taking the necessary steps for whatever reason to fully address homelessness,” Whitehead said. “There’s been some movement in LA but not enough has been done. That’s why we have three levels of government; when one level is not making the progress we need to make, we need to depend on other levels of government.”

As evidence for the role of judicial leadership, Whitehead pointed to the Ninth Circuit’s ruling in Martin v. City of Boise, which held cities cannot prosecute homeless people for sleeping in public when there aren’t enough shelter beds available for them. Carter has ruled he will only allow LA County to enforce laws in alignment with Boise when “adequate” shelter has been provided to homeless people.

“When officials ban people from sleeping outside, the court has stepped in to stop them,” Whitehead said. “I disagree that courts don’t have a role.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
FULL STORY...
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
FULL STORY...
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) released Thursday K–12 public school enrollment data for the 2020–21 academic year.
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 (SB 546), which provides “LifeLine” phones to foster youth, recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,612 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
Castaic Middle School (CMS) has been recognized as a 2021 School to Watch (STW) by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform in association with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
%d bloggers like this: