header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
| Friday, Jun 30, 2023
Los Angeles Homeless

The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest “point-in-time” count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.

The count, which is required by the federal government in order to obtain certain funding, found 46,260 unhoused people living in the city of Los Angeles, up from last year’s tally of 41,980.

“We knew these numbers were going to go up,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a press conference Thursday morning. “The count shows the crisis continues.”

Tommy Newman, a vice president of United Way, said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the count’s results. He blamed the end of various pandemic-era policies, like financial assistance and rental protections, and noted that L.A. saw a surge of evictions this year.

Each year, LAHSA places about 22,000 people into some form of housing. But there are more people becoming homeless than the department can deal with.

“We have to prevent people from falling into homelessness,” Bass said. “I’m worried that the count next year might be even higher, because of people falling into homelessness.”

L.A.’s homelessness increase is in line with a national trend. The country’s homeless population had already been rising, on average, about 6% every year. But there is every indication that the last year was worse. Homelessness in San Diego increased 22% over the last year; in Columbus Ohio, it rose 20%; Portland, Oregon, also saw a 20% increase; Chicago saw a staggering 58% increase, though that includes 2,196 asylum seekers from Central and South America, many bused in from Texas.

Chicago still has fewer than 1,000 unsheltered homeless, thanks to its extensive network of shelters. Not so in Los Angeles, where the number of people living in homeless shelters, about 13,500, stayed more or less the same, while the number of unsheltered homeless people rose by 15% in the city.

At the press conference, Loa Angeles city officials signaled they would focus on building more temporary housing to get people off the street and remove homeless encampments.

“We have to address unsheltered homelessness as never before,” said LAHSA CEO Va Lecia Adams Kellum.

Bass referenced New York’s extensive system of shelters and said, “I believe we need to build a system of interim” housing.

The number of chronically homeless, people in need of the most care, in terms of social services and treatment rose 18%. Homelessness rose the most in the western part of the county, along the coast.

Fighting homelessness is the top priority for Bass, who declared a “state of emergency” to address the crisis shortly after taking office this past December. This month, she announced that her new initiative, dubbed “Inside Safe,” has succeeded in moving 14,000 people off the streets. Much of that impact isn’t reflected in this year’s homeless count, which was conducted in January.

Newman praised “Inside Safe,” but wasn’t sure it would affect the overall number of homeless living in the city.

“It’s a good thing to be able to move big encampments indoors, to focus on visible homelessness,” Newman said. “But it’s not a strategy to address the inflow of people into homelessness.” He said the 2022 count proved that pandemic-era policies like renter protections and financial assistance could stem the tide of people falling into homelessness.

Double-digit rises in homelessness were a regular occurrence in L.A. during the late 2010s. Although there was no count in 2021 due to Covid, LAHSA found that homelessness “only” rose 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, a result that Newman called “a glimmer of hope.” But questions were later raised about that count’s accuracy. For example, as the Los Angeles Times reported, the count had found zero unsheltered homeless people living in the northwest quarter of the Venice Beach neighborhood, a notorious homeless hotspot, perhaps second only to Skid Row.

The homeless count is intended to be a “snapshot” of the number of homeless people living on the streets, in cars and in shelters at one specific time, when the count is conducted. Over the course of three days in January, thousands of volunteers walk the streets of L.A., counting tents and makeshift shelters, as well as vehicles in which it looks like people are likely living. Experts then take the number of dwellings and attach a “multiplier” — an estimated number of people living in a dwelling.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said L.A. needs to “move away from annual point-in-time count” and toward a system of tracking homelessness in real time.

She added: “For those who are feeling disappointed, know that we are too.”

https://www.courthousenews.com/homeless-population-in-los-angeles-surged-10-in-last-year/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000

County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Friday, Jun 30, 2023
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
FULL STORY...

SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave

SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall

Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
FULL STORY...

Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July

Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8,  to benefit the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. The fundraiser supports free Shakespeare performances and the Educational Outreach program which provides free and low-cost programming for Santa Clarita Valley schools.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
After four long years, California State University, Northridge is delighted to announce the return of the historic CSUN Night at Dodger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
Does your landscape need a refresh? Get inspired with SCV Water!
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday, tightening restrictions on the use of race in college admissions.
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role.
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
This summer, the California Department of Public Health reminds Californians to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases during outdoor activities.
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits passed unanimously out of the Assembly Education Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
 Avon Rents, a one-stop vehicle rental company serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years, has recently expanded into the SCV.
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to fund a Native American Student Support and Success Program. 
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: