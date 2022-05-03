header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
| Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Blue ribbon commission on homeless

In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.

The motion sought approval of the seven recommendations made by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness, a committee formed in July 2022 to engage stakeholders and assess how homeless service coordination could be revamped and improved.

“The Blue Ribbon Commission was charged with taking a hard look at the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority and coming up with a new governance model for L.A. County homeless services,” said Barger. “The Commission’s job was also to identify how our county can enhance accountability. The end goal is to reform the systematic dysfunction that has resulted in the dismal outcomes we’re seeing play out on our streets, in our storefronts and in our neighborhoods. I believe they’ve done their job and accomplished their mission. We now have a path forward.”

Solis also voiced her perspective. “The County’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness synthesized everything we’ve learned about serving unhoused Angelenos. It has provided the framework for building a transparent, inclusive, and accountable homeless governance system. But what I am most grateful for is the voice our city partners had at the table to enhance collaboration to support unhoused individuals living in their jurisdictions. Through this motion, I am confident that housed and unhoused residents across the county will begin to see the results they deserve.”

The recommendations include creating a county entity to coordinate and unify the homeless services provided by multiple county departments, and to serve as a centralized housing acquisition unit that houses people experiencing homelessness and connects them to support services. The other recommendations focus on creating a “local solutions” fund through Measure H to fund cities’ efforts to implement their own homeless housing and service plans and to streamline Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority by re-focusing its efforts exclusively on stewarding federal funding contracts and opportunities.

Reflecting on when she first proposed creating the Blue Ribbon Commission, Barger said “Initially, there was skepticism about creating a commission to assess homelessness systems. But nothing has been as comprehensive and collaborative as the Blue Ribbon Commission and its recommendations reflect that commitment. It won’t happen overnight, but change starts with taking the first step. I’m ready to get off of the Titanic.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
FULL STORY...

Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services

Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
FULL STORY...

May is Bicycle Safety Month: Share the Road

May is Bicycle Safety Month: Share the Road
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to follow the speed limit and look out for people on bike rides.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: Common Sense Approach Needed to Keep Workers Safe

Monday COVID Roundup: Common Sense Approach Needed to Keep Workers Safe
Monday, May 2, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 additional deaths and 2,728 new cases Saturday, 1,824 new cases Sunday and 1,368 new positive cases Monday, with 160 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches
Monday, May 2, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County
Sept. 9: SCVEDC 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Tickets on Sale
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
Sept. 9: SCVEDC 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Tickets on Sale
Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music
Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music
May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House
May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations
The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.
May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations
May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.
May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale
May 5: Fabletics Opens New Store at Valencia Town Center
Fabletics will open a new store at Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on May 5. This opening marks the 15th Fabletics location in California.
May 5: Fabletics Opens New Store at Valencia Town Center
May is Bicycle Safety Month: Share the Road
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to follow the speed limit and look out for people on bike rides.
May is Bicycle Safety Month: Share the Road
Ballentine and Buck Claim Conference Titles to Lead Cougars at WSC Prelims
College of the Canyons claimed two individual Western State Conference Championships on April 22 as Matthew Ballentine took the top spot in the javelin and Layne Buck won the long jump during the Western State Track & Field Prelims at Cougar Stadium.
Ballentine and Buck Claim Conference Titles to Lead Cougars at WSC Prelims
Message From the City Manager: Discover Art in Santa Clarita
Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.
Message From the City Manager: Discover Art in Santa Clarita
Discovery Princess Officially Named by Godparents at Port of Los Angeles
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced that in an imaginative ceremony held April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles the Discovery Princess was officially named by the ship's godparents fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.
Discovery Princess Officially Named by Godparents at Port of Los Angeles
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division.
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
This month, I challenge you to get where you need to go in Santa Clarita on two wheels.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
Monday COVID Roundup: Common Sense Approach Needed to Keep Workers Safe
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 additional deaths and 2,728 new cases Saturday, 1,824 new cases Sunday and 1,368 new positive cases Monday, with 160 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: Common Sense Approach Needed to Keep Workers Safe
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO – With the days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, motorcycle riders are making their way up and down our state highways.
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: