L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases

One year ago (Tuesday), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced its first case of the novel coronavirus.

Since then, over 1 million cases have been reported and nearly 16,000 deaths countywide; January is trending to be the deadliest month in the pandemic. And while this virus is still novel and researchers continue to learn new details about COVID-19, one thing we know for certain is how it spreads and how to prevent its spread. Residents are urged not to gather in crowds, stay home when you are sick, wear a face covering and maintain physical distance from others when outside your home.

Public Health confirmed Tuesday 291 new deaths and 5,927 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23,234 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To date, Public Health identified 1,085,044 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 15,592 deaths.

On Monday, the State lifted the Regional Stay Home Order and moved all counties back into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color-coded tiers. Los Angeles County, along with the majority of the State, is in the most restrictive purple tier. With the lifting of the Regional Stay Home Order, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order that was issued on Nov. 25 is now in effect until a new Health Officer Order is issued later this week to more fully align with the sector openings permitted in the purple tier.

With the lifting of the State’s Order, several sectors are allowed to resume operations. Businesses are urged to adhere to safety protocols and specific sector guidance in order to protect both employees and customers. Public Health’s compliance teams continue to visit businesses across the County every day. Inspectors review Public Health protocols with business owners, identify deficiencies, and issue citations for businesses out of compliance.

During Public Health’s recent business compliance checks, inspectors noted that while the majority of businesses were in compliance with most of the Public Health protocols, some businesses failed to ensure employees and patrons were appropriately distanced, and wearing face coverings, were not adequately cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, or did not post their completed protocols for reopening. From January 18 through January 24, a total of 74 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, personal care salons, hair salons/barbershops, and shopping malls for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders. Since the end of August, a total of 761 citations have been issued.

Businesses that are not adhering to safety protocols to protect workers and customers contribute to increased risk for COVID-19 spread. A list of non-compliant businesses that received citations can be found online.

Residents continue to be advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are outside their household and around others.

California Tuesday Snapshot

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 3,153,186 cases, with 37,527 deaths from the disease. There are 17,236 confirmed hospitalizations and 4,315 ICU hospitalizations in California.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 17,028 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 7.9% and the 14-day positivity rate is 9.0%.

There have been 41,010,770 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 321,862 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

As of Jan. 26, providers have reported administering a total of 2,587,736 vaccine doses statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. As of Jan. 26, a total of 4,695,625 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of Jan. 25, local health departments have reported 83,351 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 328 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard, remains unchanged from Monday with 190 recorded deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began, but had not yet included the 5 most recent deaths reported by Henry Mayo.

Of the 195 SCV residents who have died, 162 lived in Santa Clarita, 11 in Castaic, 6 in Acton, 4 in Stevenson Ranch, 3 in unincorporated Canyon Country, 2 in Agua Dulce, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Val Verde, and five in communities not yet named.

Of the 23,234 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,915

Castaic: 3,359 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 913

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 673

Acton:382

Val Verde: 259

Agua Dulce: 205

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 156

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 113

Elizabeth Lake: 68

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 61

Bouquet Canyon: 39

Lake Hughes: 36

Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Sand Canyon: 13

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Tuesday Update

Note: Data for Tuesday were not available as of deadline.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced four new deaths Saturday and new death Monday bringing the hospital’s COVID-19 death toll to 111, spokesman Patrick Moody said Monday afternoon.

In November, eight COVID-19 patients died at Henry Mayo. In December, four times that many people — 34 — died at the hospital, he said, an average of more than one death per day.

In 2021, as of January 25, the hospital has reported 39 patient deaths due to COVID-19, Moody confirmed.

As of Monday, 74 patients were hospitalized in dedicated COVID-19 units receiving ICU-level care (10 fewer than Friday), and a total of 968 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far, he said.

Henry Mayo releases complete statistics weekly, usually on Wednesdays, unless one or more new deaths occur.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Due to staffing shortages and a large number of COVID-19 patient admissions, Henry Mayo recently issued a “code triage” alert and put out a call for nurses and doctors to fill open staff positions.

L.A. County

Of the 280 new deaths reported Tuesday, 91 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 99 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 69 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, 17 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29. Eleven deaths were reported by the city of Pasadena.

Testing results are available for nearly 5,410,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 12.0%. There are 6,307 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 25% of these people are in the ICU.

“Today, as we mark the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in L.A. County, we remember the many people who died from COVID-19 over the past year and the many families that will forever be healing from their loss. May you find peace today and always,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 transmission remains very high in Los Angeles County. And while we issued a new health order that allows some businesses to reopen, this does not mean that we have stopped the spread of the virus. The simple fact of the matter is that if we are not more careful than we have been in the past when sectors have reopened, case counts will rise again, creating the possibility of another surge. I know we’ve been battling this virus for a year now and all of us are tired of the restrictions, but we need to continue to be vigilant for a while longer.”

Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 Vaccine website, www.VaccinateLACounty.com has incorporated the State’s new appointment registration platform, MyTurn. The registration system features a streamlined process for residents eligible to receive the vaccine. The system lets residents know if they are currently eligible and, if they are, can help find and book appointments that are available in their area. The site also alerts people who registered to when appointments open up, or when vaccinations are opening up to additional priority groups. Currently, MyTurn will make appointments for our five large capacity sites as well as two other county-operated vaccination sites. Appointments for all other locations, such as pharmacies and clinics, are also available on our website. Unfortunately, with limited vaccine supply, there are not enough appointments available to meet demand.

Residents with internet access and a computer are urged to use www.VaccinateLACounty.com to sign up for an appointment. For those without access to a computer or the internet, or with disabilities, a call center is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help schedule appointments at 833-540-0473. The phone line is reserved for people with disabilities or who don’t have a computer or internet access.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of Jan. 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

Blueprint Update as of Jan. 26:

54 counties are currently in the Purple Tier

3 counties are currently in the Red Tier (Alpine, Mariposa, and Trinity)

1 county is currently in the Orange Tier (Sierra)

No counties are in the Yellow Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Youth and Recreational Adult Sports Update

With the end of the Regional Stay at Home Order, youth and recreational adult sports competition may resume in California consistent with the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier guidance beginning January 25, 2021. However, the majority of counties are in the strictest, or Widespread (Purple) Tier. In this tier, competition may only resume for outdoor low-contact sports. A full list of allowed activities by tier is available here. Participants in youth and adult sports, coaches and support staff must follow steps outlined in state guidance to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. Local health officers may implement more stringent rules tailored to local conditions and should be consulted to confirm if there are any local restrictions.

Updated Travel Advisory

CDPH has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

Safe Schools for All Plan

Gov. Newsom released his California’s Safe Schools for All plan, California’s framework to support schools to continue operating safely in person and to expand the number of schools safely resuming in-person instruction.

Vaccinate All 58

The COVID-19 shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in California, and additional shipments will continue to arrive throughout this week. The first doses are being administered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The state is working closely with community partners and stakeholders to help ensure the vaccine is distributed and administered equitably across California. For more information, visit the CDPH COVID-19 Vaccine webpage and Vaccinate All 58.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a statewide plan for reducing COVID-19 and keeping Californians healthy and safe. The plan imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

Californians can go to covid19.ca.gov to find out where their county falls and what activities are allowable in each county.

New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. During the week of Jan. 10 – Jan. 16, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.5 days. During this same time period, 61% of patients received test results in one day and 85% received them within two days.

Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Jan. 25, 188 cases Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

New Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans. As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends: Latinos, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

