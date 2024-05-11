May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

For those who attend the inperson meeting please note that speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Items on the agenda include a pay increase for teachers at Golden Oak Adult School and a notice of completion of the Hart High School Varsity Softball field.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/O9WLId2y6jE.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=29782.

