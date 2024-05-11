header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
| Friday, May 10, 2024
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

For those who attend the inperson meeting please note that speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Items on the agenda include a pay increase for teachers at Golden Oak Adult School and a notice of completion of the Hart High School Varsity Softball field.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/O9WLId2y6jE.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=29782.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting

May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, May 10, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment

Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
Friday, May 10, 2024
The Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in partnership with College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award

Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
Friday, May 10, 2024
The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two 'n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual Downbeat Magazine Music Awards.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Thursday, May 9, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District is thrilled to announce that Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
FULL STORY...

Hart High School District Graduation Schedule

Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Graduation season is around the corner for the graduating seniors of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
A presentation and tour will be held Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Prior to the public session the council will meet in closed session for a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
The Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Hop on your bicycle, get to pedaling and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s sprawling bike trail network during the 2024 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two 'n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual Downbeat Magazine Music Awards.
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host “A Night of Narrative Song: A Music Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day” on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.
June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
The William S. Hart Union High School District is thrilled to announce that Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the 2024 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to California State University, San Marcos student Krisha Pedraza.
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods.
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its fifth annual report on mortality among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.  
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
SCVNews.com