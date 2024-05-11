May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting

|
1958
- Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story
]
|
1920
- Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.
|
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
|
A presentation and tour will be held Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Prior to the public session the council will meet in closed session for a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in partnership with College of the Canyons.
|
Hop on your bicycle, get to pedaling and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s sprawling bike trail network during the 2024 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
|
The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two 'n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual Downbeat Magazine Music Awards.
|
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host “A Night of Narrative Song: A Music Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day” on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.
|
1877
- Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story
]
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District is thrilled to announce that Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
|
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
|
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the 2024 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to California State University, San Marcos student Krisha Pedraza.
|
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its fifth annual report on mortality among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.
|
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.
