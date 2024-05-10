May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event

Hop on your bicycle, get to pedaling and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s sprawling bike trail network during the 2024 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. This free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita and anyone can join, all you need is two wheels.

Cyclists can kickstart their journey from three starting points in the Santa Clarita Valle: the Iron Horse Trailhead (four miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles).

Following route markers, participants will pedal their way to Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Valencia, CA 91355, before returning to their starting point to wrap up their ride. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the city of Santa Clarita.

The city would like to thank Trek Bicycle for their support and involvement in the “Hit the Trail” event. Thanks to Trek Bicycle’s generous donation, two bikes will be given away: the versatile Dual Sport 1 Gen 5, which is ideal for both trails and city bike lanes and the Precaliber 24 8-speed, perfect for younger riders eager for adventure. Participants can enter the giveaway at the event.

“Hit the Trail” is part of the city’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.

