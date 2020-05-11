[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (May 11)
May 11
| Monday, May 11, 2020

1920 – Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell’s courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
  1. Rosa Jean says:
    Saturday, May 11, 2019 at

    In 1929 my dad ( Leonard ) ran away to meet ” Tom Mix ” ( his idol ) my dad was twelve then. When he got back home his friends kiddingly starting calling him Tom Mix, then Tommy all the time. When he became a professional singer he used the name ” Tommy Leonardi ” for many many years.

Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
Lancaster Mayor Sues Apple Over Faulty MacBooks
According to the complaint, Apple is accused of knowingly selling and marketing a defective product.
Lancaster Mayor Sues Apple Over Faulty MacBooks
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
