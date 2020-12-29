Heavy Influx of COVID-19 Patients Prompts Henry Mayo to Issue ‘Code Triage’

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital issued a “code triage” Monday due to staffing shortages and a large number of COVID-19 patient admissions.
Officials at Henry Mayo triggered the code after a large number of patients were admitted to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19. The hospital is caring for 95 COVID-19-positive patients as of Tuesday, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.
“(Code triage) means all employees are asked to inform Human Resources of their availability to either work extra shifts or to take on a task outside of their usual job responsibilities,” said Moody. “For example, a part-time employee may take on an extra shift, an employee who is out on vacation may be able to come in, an administrative assistant might make himself available to help in the shipping and receiving department if needed, and so on.”
Although Moody said it is common for hospitals to issue the code when staffing is limited and they need “all hands on deck,” he said Henry Mayo staff are taking care of COVID-positive patients on top of patients with other needs not related to the virus.
“It is heartening that so many of our employees always respond to this kind of call to action,” Moody said.
Henry Mayo saw its highest death toll related to the virus Thursday, as five people died, bringing the hospital’s total death count to 70 since the onset of the pandemic.
Multiple positions among nursing and management staff were eliminated by Henry Mayo in the spring, citing low numbers of hospital visitations.
Nine management staff were eliminated, according to an email sent to employees in May from Henry Mayo President and CEO Roger E. Seaver, and 19 nurses were laid off in June, according to the nurses’ union.
Moody said the hospital now has multiple open job positions and encourages qualified applicants to apply.
Los Angeles County announced Tuesday the launch of a partnership with the city of Los Angeles and public health service startup Curative to deliver and administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to staff and residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 73 new deaths and 13,661 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three more fatalities, bringing the Valencia hospital's total to 70.
California will likely extend stay-at-home orders for some of the hardest-hit regions on Tuesday due to a COVID surge that has pushed hospitals to a breaking point and because many people ignored warnings against travel during the winter holidays.
As the pandemic continues to affect the lives of foster children across Los Angeles County, Stevenson Ranch resident Riley Blaugrund chose to inspire hope and creativity in these kids while completing her Gold Award project.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The WiSH Education Foundation received a donation of $100,000 this week from the Steve Y. Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund much-needed programs for the underserved and disadvantaged, for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Nearly one year since the novel coronavirus first emerged in China, the World Health Organization on Monday said COVID-19 will likely become endemic and remain with humans for years to come, just like influenza.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 142 new deaths and 29,464 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. Due to a service interruption caused by an outage on Friday, these numbers reflect both Friday and Saturday's statistics.
Rekindling a Christmas Eve excitement that might have been previously lost decades ago, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center freely distributed more than 1,200 meals to a procession of smiling faces on Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 148 new deaths, including 5 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 13,678 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 15,069 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
