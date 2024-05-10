May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation

A presentation and tour will be held Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.

Using the CatalogIt collections management system, the new and fully searchable digital archive is made possible with funding from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution-Alliklik Chapter. The goal of the grant award is to make this valuable collection more accessible to the public.

Daughters of the American Revolution member Susanna Clark will present the new system and highlight examples from the extensive collection.

The collection offers a snapshot of life at a busy and prosperous Southern California rancho from the mid-1800s through the 1950s under the ownership of both the Ignacio del Valle family and August Rubel families.

Examples from the collection include personal family papers, maps, photographs, agricultural records, farm labor records, winery and citrus labels, 19th century religious music and vestments, christening gowns and 19th century clothing.

Following the 1 p.m. presentation, visitors will be able to tour the library and archives to view some of the items in the collection.

Refreshments will then be served on the patio. This event is free to the public.

Reservations are recommended for planning purposes. To make reservations, call (805) 521-1501 or email the museum at info@ranchocamulos.org.

Public Tours of Rancho Camulos are offered on Sundays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Rancho Camulos is located 2.2 miles east of Piru, along State Route 126.

For more information, visit ranchocamulos.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...