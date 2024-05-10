May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project

Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.

This developer-led project will expand the north side of the bridge, facilitating three lanes of traffic in each direction, thereby enhancing traffic flow. This project encompasses a range of street enhancements, including sidewalks, a landscaped median, traffic signal adjustments, storm drain installation, curb ramps and street lighting. Additionally, it will bolster pedestrian and bicycle mobility by establishing a Class 1 trail connection beneath the bridge, looping around to the north side of Copper Hill Drive.

During Phase I construction, the bridge will be restriped and all traffic lanes will be temporarily located on the south side of the bridge, with two lanes going westbound and eastbound open during the day. Construction will take place during the night, with the following closures:

May 13-17: Nightly closure of two lanes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

May 20-24: Nightly closure of two lanes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

May 28-31: Full closure from McBean Parkway to Avenida Rancho Tesoro from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Residents will continue to be updated on the bridge closure via social media and the developer’s website at CopperHillBridge.com.

The project is anticipated to be completed in March 2025.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zone.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner.

­­­For questions or concerns, please contact the developer’s project hotline at (661) 499-2198 or the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department at (661) 255-4942.

