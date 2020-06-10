L.A. County DA Orders Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.

“I want the community to know their voices are being heard, loud and clear,” Lacey said. “Their cries have led us to re-examine and improve our policing policies in a way that I hope will save lives.”

The policy change is effective immediately. The office is updating its use-of-force training materials.

The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation is the fourth largest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County with nearly 300 peace officers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an end to carotid restraint statewide on June 5, and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined LASD’s current use of force policy and proposed reforms on June 6.

