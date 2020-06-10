L.A. County DA Orders Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel
Montie Montana
| Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

 

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.

“I want the community to know their voices are being heard, loud and clear,” Lacey said. “Their cries have led us to re-examine and improve our policing policies in a way that I hope will save lives.”

The policy change is effective immediately. The office is updating its use-of-force training materials.

The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation is the fourth largest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County with nearly 300 peace officers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an end to carotid restraint statewide on June 5, and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined LASD’s current use of force policy and proposed reforms on June 6.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Reggie Brass Saved My Life | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
In life, most of us have a brush with death. Had I not survived, I would not have provided medical care to thousands of patients, nor been a father to my daughter.
Reggie Brass Saved My Life | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Lundgren to Manage Construction at Disney Elementary in Burbank
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
Lundgren to Manage Construction at Disney Elementary in Burbank
California’s Governor Calls for Police Reform, Not Disbanding
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in an interview Tuesday that he will not support disbanding police departments or completely wiping out their funding, as California lawmakers knelt on the steps of the state Capitol to show their support for police reform.
California’s Governor Calls for Police Reform, Not Disbanding
Smith Functional Needs Emergency Planning Bill Advances in Assembly
Assembly Bill 3267, which would require the Office of Emergency Services to work with the access and functional needs community to update the State Emergency Plan, has passed the Assembly Floor, the bill's author, Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) announced Monday.
Smith Functional Needs Emergency Planning Bill Advances in Assembly
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
In the SCV, 23 people have died of the virus to date -- 18 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon and one where community of residence was still unknown.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11, will reopen its remaining field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled a new and improved website Tuesday at DMV.ca.gov, offering customers a quick and easy way to access services and information and to complete transactions online.
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
