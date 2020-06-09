Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department’s policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.

A total ban on carotid restraint is among the possible policy changes.

Dedicated to reducing the number of people who die in police-related incidents to zero, Campaign ZERO was developed with contributions from activists, protesters and researchers across the nation, according to the Campaign ZERO website.

“This data-informed platform presents comprehensive solutions to end police violence in America,” the site reads.

Villanueva outlined LASD’s use of force policy as of June 8 in the following eight steps:

1. All LASD personnel must intervene and stop other deputies/officers/personnel from using excessive force, then immediately report it to a supervisor.

2. All LASD personnel are prohibited from using chokeholds, strangleholds, and carotid restraints performed with legs, knees, or feet.

3. All LASD personnel must de-escalate situations and use force as a last resort.

4. All LASD use of force options are listed on a Situational UOF Options chart which defines and limits the types of force that can be used in response to specific types of behavior.

5. All LASD personnel shall identify themselves and give a verbal warning before using deadly force, when feasible.

6. All LASD personnel are prohibited from shooting at people in moving vehicles unless the person poses a deadly threat by means other than the vehicle.

7. All LASD personnel are required to exhaust all other reasonable alternatives before resorting to using deadly force.

8. All LASD personnel are required to comprehensively report and document ALL applications and witness of UOF. The threat of force is documented in certain situations. An investigation is conducted into every UOF incident and is reviewed by Department executives.

Use of Force Policies Under Review/Changes

* There will be an immediate moratorium on the use of the LASD carotid restraint in all situations which do not rise to the level of deadly force.

* The documentation of ALL threats of force (not just certain threats already in policy) is under review.

* All LASD UOF policies are in a constant state of revision, based on lessons learned, best practices, and input from the community. Specific policy language will be reviewed for congruency with current training and community input.

[signed]

Sheriff Alex Villanueva