L.A. County Extends Curfew for Fourth Night

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020

By Press Release

Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.

The curfew does not apply to individuals voting in Special Elections occurring today in the city of Commerce and in El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. In both elections, all voters were mailed ballots and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has one mobile vote center in each jurisdiction that has been open daily since Saturday and will be open today until 8:00 p.m. Poll workers are also exempt from the order.

This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety.

The County curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. Please check with your local city to determine if they have implemented stricter curfews.

In addition to voters and poll workers being exempt, the countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

Visit lacounty.gov/emergency for the most up-to-date information.

To view the revised order, see below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]

