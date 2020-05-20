L.A. County Health Inspectors Checking Retailers for Compliance

To boost the local economy and maintain the public’s safety during the COVID-19 health crisis, L.A. County’s Health Inspectors are making their rounds to ensure businesses are in compliance with the county’s latest Health Officer Order.
If you’re a retail business owner, as you embark on the Road to Recovery, these are the five areas county Inspectors will cover:
(1) Workplace policies and practices to protect employee health
(2) Measures to ensure physical distancing
(3) Measures to ensure infection control
(4) Communication with employees and the public
(5) Measures to ensure equitable access to critical services
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 998 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to give cities in north L.A. County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corporation will co-host a "Back2Business" webinar with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected next week to discuss the possibility of staging the city’s annual 4th of July parade, a tradition that involves an annual attendance between 15,000 and 20,000 people a year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published its revised guidelines for reopening businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, churches and more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many areas of the country.
California’s public health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s reopening plan, appear to discriminate against a person’s right to exercise their religion, the Justice Department warned in a prodding letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 978 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
After Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday by L.A. County Department of Public Health officials for allowing its customers to dine-in despite stay-at-home restrictions, co-owners Jonathan Carrillo and Brian Hernandez say they knew they had to find a way to reopen.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
