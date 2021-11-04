header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
| Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Lifeguard Tryouts

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards. To join, applicants must fill out the online form (available here) as well as meet the following requirements:

– Swim 1000 yards in 18 minutes

– Have graduated high school (or equivalent)

– Have at least 20/30 in each eye without correction. (See job bulletin)

– Have a valid California Class C Driver’s License

– Be at least 18 by time of Academy

After completing the online application, candidates will need to sign up and pass the Swim Test during the following dates and locations:

 – Saturday, Dec.  4, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Castaic Aquatic Center, located at 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic.

– Sunday, Dec. 12, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.,  at Arcadia Park Pool, located at 405 S. Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia.

Upon completion of prerequisites, candidates must enroll and pass the Lake Lifeguard Academy ($15/hour).

After completing Academy, Cadets will be eligible to become Lake Lifeguards ($21.35-$27.98/hour).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nBpfcU

To apply, click  here.
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development

Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
FULL STORY...

Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates

Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The Los Angeles County Probation Department received additional funds for a probation monitoring program for people convicted of driving under the influence.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths and 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 county wide, with 37,823 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club

Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
More than a hundred former members of the military played their way through the Valencia Country Club golf course Monday as part of the 2021 “Thank a Veteran” golf event.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com
