L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards. To join, applicants must fill out the online form (available here) as well as meet the following requirements:

– Swim 1000 yards in 18 minutes

– Have graduated high school (or equivalent)

– Have at least 20/30 in each eye without correction. (See job bulletin)

– Have a valid California Class C Driver’s License

– Be at least 18 by time of Academy

After completing the online application, candidates will need to sign up and pass the Swim Test during the following dates and locations:

– Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Castaic Aquatic Center, located at 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic.

– Sunday, Dec. 12, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Arcadia Park Pool, located at 405 S. Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia.

Upon completion of prerequisites, candidates must enroll and pass the Lake Lifeguard Academy ($15/hour).

After completing Academy, Cadets will be eligible to become Lake Lifeguards ($21.35-$27.98/hour).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nBpfcU

To apply, click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...