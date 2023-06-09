header image

1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
| Friday, Jun 9, 2023
los-angeles-county-inspector-general

The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled “Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023.”

The report examines issues relating to deputy involved shootings, LASD use of unmanned aircraft systems, NARCAN use and other areas of interest.

The report may be viewed by clicking here.

The public can access the most recent reports on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by visiting the Office of Inspector General website at https://oig.lacounty.gov/publications.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023."
L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Via BASH, Fire and Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Fire and Ice Ball on Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Via BASH, Fire and Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Citing a very low operating cost burden and stable financial outlook, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on several Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency debt obligations for 2023.
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Three Additional Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 60 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Three Additional Deaths in SCV
June 17: Super Pet Adoption Event at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 17: Super Pet Adoption Event at Hart Park
June 15: Deadline to Apply for Vacant Hart District Board Seat
The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
June 15: Deadline to Apply for Vacant Hart District Board Seat
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
Customer satisfaction continues to rise, according to the results of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's 2023 Customer Opinion Survey.
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
California Credit Union has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2023 College Scholarship Program in recognition of exceptional school and community activities.
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
