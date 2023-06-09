L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.