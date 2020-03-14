L.A. County Libraries Closed Through March 31

All LA County Library locations will be closed effective March 14 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, March 31. (Santa Clarita City libraries are also closed.)

The health and wellness of our staff and customers is our main concern and we did not make this decision lightly. Based on recommendations by LA County Department of Public Health to limit the number of people in a public building, we feel this decision is the best step to help curtail further spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Due dates for borrowed materials will automatically be extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the Library reopens. Customers can contact their local library Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm for information, services, and resources during the closure.