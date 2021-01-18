L.A. County on High Alert for Strong Wind, Fire Weather Conditions

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management will be on high alert Monday night due to the potential of very strong wind and fire weather conditions in much of the county late tonight into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting dry weather coupled with extreme winds, with some peak gusts of possibly up to 45 miles per hour affecting portions of Los Angeles County. As a result, power outages and wildfires can strike, making it critical for residents to be aware and prepared.

“The emergency management community in L.A. County, at large, will be on high alert tonight,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property. But, we need collaboration from all residents who live in L.A. County to stay safe as a region. We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain, or foothill communities.”

The following safety tips can help county residents prepare themselves, their families, and homes for power outages and evacuations:

Plan Ahead: Keep your mobile phone and other devices charged with the ringer on so you can receive and hear emergency alerts throughout the night. Have working flashlights for all family members ready and within reach.

Be Evacuation Ready: Prepare your family, pets and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate. Park your vehicle facing the street so that you do not have to back out, and in the driveway (to avoid being stuck behind an electricity-operated garage door).

Stay Informed: Sign up for emergency notification systems available in your community. Identify which system is used by your local law enforcement agency for your neighborhood, at your workplace and other places that you or family members frequent. Watch local newscasts and have a battery-operated radio handy so that you can access news if the power goes out.

For more preparedness tips, visit ready.lacounty.gov, follow @ReadyLACounty or dial 2-1-1 to request resources and information.