L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project

Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
L.A. County Public Works received its first award on June 15 from the APWA High Desert Branch and another six awards on June 17 from ASCE’s Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch.
“Public Works has remained keenly focused on its mission over the past year, delivering regional infrastructure and services improving the quality of life for more than 10 million people in L.A. County,” said Mark Pestrella, Los Angeles County Public Works director. “We appreciate this recognition from our peers in the civil engineering community and congratulate each of the other award winners and nominees.”
2020 American Public Works Association – High Desert Branch
Best Use of Technology Project
Project: Bouquet Canyon Road – Spunky Canyon Road to Elizabeth Lake Road
Location: Santa Clarita Valley
2020 American Society of Civil Engineers – Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch Annual Awards
Outstanding Water Project
Project: Franklin D. Roosevelt Park Regional Stormwater Capture Project
A multi-benefit stormwater capture gallery and playfield rehabilitation in urban unincorporated south Los Angeles.
Location: Florence-Graham
Outstanding Construction Project
Project: Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge 1180 On-System
The construction of a permanent steel-truss bridge to replace a span lost during the 2018 Woolsey Fire, reopening Mulholland Highway to full capacity.
Location: Calabasas
Outstanding Sustainable Engineering Project
Project: Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park Revitalization Phase 1A
Sustainable stormwater capture and treatment as part of a complete park revitalization.
Location: Willowbrook
Outstanding Flood Management Project
Project: Morris Dam Low Flow Outlet and Facility Improvement Project
Enhanced operational flexibility at major flood control dam on San Gabriel River.
Location: San Gabriel Mountains above Azusa
Outstanding Operations and Maintenance Project
Project: Glendora Mountain Road Highway Safety Improvement Program Project
Improved traffic control safety striping for popular mountain recreation road.
Location: San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora
Outstanding Civil Engineer (Public Sector)
Individual: Kaitlin Hannon, P.E.
A Public Works associate civil engineer and the only female structures specialist in Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Program
With an annual budget of more than $3.6 billion and a workforce of 4,000 employees, L.A. County Public Works is the largest municipal public works agency in the United States, providing vital public infrastructure and civic services to more than 10 million people across a 4,000-square-mile service area.
